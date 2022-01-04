The Prior Lake gymnastics team has risen up the Class AA state rankings.
The Lakers closed out 2021 ranked No. 10 in the state, following a dual win versus Minnetonka Dec. 18. Prior Lake scored 135.175 points, competed to the Skippers' 128.4.
Prior Lake's season-best team total is 135.950, which so far is the second best out of Section 2AA team. Third-ranked New Prague has a season-best total of 141.092.
So the Lakers are right there with the defending Section 2AA champions.
Prior Lake coach Patrick Kloeckner said the meet with Minnetonka was his team's best on the uneven bars and the balance beam. In those two events, the Lakers had seven season-best scores and six personal-bests.
"We continue to build our cardio and conditioning in the gym, and it will continue to improve in meets to come," Kloeckner said.
In the win over Minnetonka, senior Mari Mohling won the all-around for the Lakers with a score of 34.4, while ninth-grader Annie Draine was second (33.95) and sophomore Sofia Monn was fourth (32.275).
Mohling was tops on the vault with a score of 8.85 and the uneven bars (8.55) and second on the beam (8.9). Draine won the beam (8.9), while sophomore Reese Huston was first on the floor exercise (8.85) and fourth on the beam (8.3).
Draine was also second on the bars (8.5) and fourth on the floor (8.35) for Prior Lake. Senior Kylie Thompson was second on the floor (8.55), while ninth-grader Ava Loftness was third on the bars (8.25), as was Monn on the beam (8.475).
The Lakers opened the season Dec. 4 taking fourth at their eight-team invitational with a team total of 135.950. New Prague won (141.350).
Mohling ended up fourth in the all-around (34.500), while junior Terin Block was seventh (34.0).
Mohling led the Lakers in three events, tying for fourth on beam (9.0), tying for 10th on the bars (8.3) and tying for 12th on the vault (8.65). Block led Prior Lake on the floor tying for seventh (9.150).
Draine tied for ninth on the beam (8.650).
Prior Lake dropped its first two South Suburban Conference competitions. The Lakers faced Farmington Dec. 7 and scored a 130.0, compared to the Tigers' total of 132.825.
The Lakers scored a 129.525 versus Rosemount Dec. 14 with the Irish winning with a 137.875.
Last season in the COVID-19-shortened campaign, the Lakers got one gymnast to the state meet. Thompson qualified on the beam and finished 25th.
Prior Lake finished fifth in the Section 2AA meet last season. New Prague won the title.
Section 2AA got reworked a little when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring. Perennial power Lakeville North and Lakeville South were moved to Section 1AA.
Minnetonka and Mankato East were added to Section 2AA, while Eden Prairie, Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen and Waconia remained in the field.
The winning section team makes state, along with the top three individuals in the all-around. The top three finishers on the four individual events who are not one of the three qualifying all-around finishers, also make state.
In 2020, Prior Lake had a streak of nine straight seasons of qualifying at least one gymnast for state. Thompson making it last year means the Lakers have been represented at state in 10 of the last 11 years.
The Lakers’ lone state team appearance in that span was in 2013 when they won the Section 2AA title and finished seventh at state.