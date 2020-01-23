The Prior Lake girls hockey team dropped to 2-18 overall and 1-14 in the South Suburban Conference with a pair of one-goal road defeats.
The Lakers lost 3-2 at Farmington Jan. 18 and 7-6 at Rosemount Jan. 21.
Prior Lake is at Rochester Lourdes Jan. 24 and has another non-league game Jan. 30 at Hopkins/Park at 7 p.m. The Lakers' final three SSC games are versus Burnsville Jan. 25, home to Eagan Jan. 28 and at Eastview Feb. 1 to end the regular season. All three start at 7 p.m.
Senior Paige Pavlish, junior Cayla Collins, sophomore Ryane Kearns and ninth-graders Ava Guillemette, Lula Swanson and Courtney Rook scored for the Lakers in the loss to Rosemount.
Senior Kya Ochsendorf had two assists, while Kearns, Guillemette, Pavlish and sophomore Lindsey Grove each had one. Senior Bri Elbon made 35 saves in goal.
Against Lakeville North, Elbon finished with 30 saves. Guillemette scored both Laker goals, Kearns had two assists, and Pavlish and ninth-grader Brooke Holmes both had one.