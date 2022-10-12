Prior Lake’s bid for a winning record in the South Suburban Conference fell short Oct. 11.

The Lakers fell in four sets (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18) at No. 8-ranked Eagan to fall to 3-5 in league play. Prior Lake has just one conference match left and that was Oct. 19 at Shakopee.

