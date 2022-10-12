Prior Lake’s bid for a winning record in the South Suburban Conference fell short Oct. 11.
The Lakers fell in four sets (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18) at No. 8-ranked Eagan to fall to 3-5 in league play. Prior Lake has just one conference match left and that was Oct. 19 at Shakopee.
Prior Lake has only finished below .500 in the conference twice in the last 10 years, not counting the 2020 season, where the entire season was shortened to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The other losing SSC season came in 2019 when the Lakers finished 4-5. The SSC has been arguably the best conference in the state since the league’s inception in 2010.
Meanwhile, Shakopee (7-14) is also a Section 2AAAA foe. The first round of section play starts Oct. 25 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct. 27 and the title match is Nov. 2. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
The Lakers are 1-3 against section teams this fall with two losses against to No. 7 Chaska, while splitting two matches with Minnetonka.
Chaska (15-5) is the only ranked team in the section and the Hawks will likely get a bye in the first round as the No. 1 seed. The loser of the Prior Lake-Shakopee match could get the No. 7 seed.
Records for the rest of the field include Minnetonka (14-11), Chanhassen (13-11), Eden Prairie (11-8) and Waconia (10-8).
Prior Lake lost in the first section round last year in five sets to Minnetonka. Eden Prairie is the defending champion.
Prior Lake went into the Eagan contest with a three-set home loss (25-18, 25-15, 25-11) to No. 6 Lakeville South Oct. 5 and a sweep over Apple Valley (25-11, 25-17, 25-14) on the road Sept. 25 in a pair of SSC matches.
In the win over Apple Valley, junior Liz Coleman led the Lakers with 11 kills, while sophomore Elli Tufto had 10. Sophomores Greta Tompkins and Marin Harvey both chipped in four kills.
Junior Ella Joesting paced the Lakers’ offense with 30 set assists. Coleman and junior Kyla Ahlstrom finished eight and six ace serves, respectively.
Ninth grader Sidney Burley led Prior Lake in digs with seven, while Joesting had five and junior Ava Huebener had four. Junior Julia Thoms, Tompkins and Harvey each had a block.
Prior Lake’s win over Minnetonka was also a sweep (25-19, 25-18, 25-23), which came the day before the Apple Valley win. Tufto led the way with 12 kills, while Coleman had nine and Harvey had five.
Joesting finished with 29 set assists. Ahlstrom led in ace serves with three, while Huebener had two.
Burley led in digs with 23, while Huebener had eight and Joesting finished with seven. Tompkins dominated at the net for the Lakers with three blocks.
The Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul. Second-ranked Wayzata is the defending champion, having beaten East Ridge in last year’s title match.
Prior Lake won three straight Section 2AAA titles from 2015 to 2017, but have a 1-3 playoff mark since then. Volleyball went to four classes last fall.