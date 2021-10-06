The postseason is coming into focus for the Prior Lake volleyball team.
Can the Lakers contend in the highly competitive Section 2AAAA tourney, where three teams are ranked in the top five — No. 3 Eden Prairie, No. 4 Shakopee and No. 5 Chaska?
Prior Lake is 1-3 against section foes so far with losses to Eden Prairie, Chaska and Waconia with its one win over Minnetonka.
The Lakers will get another section squad Oct. 12 when they play at home against Shakopee in South Suburban Conference action. Prior Lake ends the regular season Oct. 19 at home versus No. 8 Lakeville North in league play.
Prior Lake is 6-1 in the SSC (10-11 overall) with their only loss to No. 2 Eagan. The Wildcats swept the Lakers in three sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-16) back on Sept. 23.
Prior Lake has won three of their last four matches, topping Eastview in four sets (23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14) Sept. 27 and Burnsville (25-19, 38-40, 28-26, 18-25, 15-10) in five sets Sept. 29.
The Lakers fell in five sets (25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 28-30, 18-16) at home to No. 9 Northfield Oct. 4, before winning in three sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-19) at Farmington Oct. 5.
Senior Julia Hanson has powered the Lakers' offense all season. The University of Minnesota recruit leads the team with 386 kills. The next best for Prior Lake is senior Alex Lloyd with 130, followed by junior Kaia Harvey with 92.
Sophomore Ella Joesting has paced the offense with a team-high 324 setting assists, followed by ninth-grader Catalina Connell with 275.
Connell leads in ace serves with 30, followed by Hanson (26), Joesting (19) and senior Courtney Haugen (14). In digs, Haugen is the leader with 233, followed by Hanson (189), Joesting (92) and sophomore Liz Coleman (80).
Senior Sierra Washington has a team-best 53 blocks, while senior Sophie Gardiner has 49. Senior Britta Lund has 47 blocks, while Harvey has 46 and Hason has 35.
Prior Lake won three straight Section 2AAA titles from 2015 to 2017. The last three seasons the program has been in more of a rebuilding mode with a 31-40 record in that span, including 15-15 against South Suburban Conference teams.
The Lakers are looking like the No. 4 or 5 seed in Section 2AAAA. Eden Prairie (11-3), Shakopee (16-3) and Chaska (14-5) are vying for the top spot, which would give them a bye in the quarterfinals.
Minnetonka (10-5) could be the Lakers' quarterfinal opponent. Waconia (8-8) and Chanhassen (8-6) look to be the bottom two seeds.
Section play starts Oct. 26. The semifinals are Oct. 28 with the finals set for Nov. 4. The higher seed is at home throughout the postseason.
This year's Class 4A state tourney is set for Nov. 10-13 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. There was no state tournament last year due to COVID-19.
Wayzata beat Eagan in the team championship in 2019, and those two squads are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the state, respectively, right now.