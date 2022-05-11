Can the Prior Lake boys tennis team step up its game and make a run at a Section 2AA title?
There are no ranked teams in the 14-team field, while the Lakers went 3-2 against the field in the regular season.
Prior Lake (7-5 overall, 4-4 in the South Suburban Conference) has beaten New Ulm, Chaska and Chanhassen from the section, while losing to both Minnetonka and Shakopee.
Eden Prairie is the only team in the section that has been ranked this spring. The Eagles were as high as No. 9 the Class 2A poll. There are no individuals ranked from the section.
Prior Lake was supposed to play Eden Prairie April 13 and 22, but both times were rained out.
Section 2AA team play starts May 17 with the first round. The semifinals and title matches are set for May 24 as Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Prior Lake has lost in the section semifinals the last five seasons (2016 to 2019 and 2021). There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The section singles and doubles tournaments start May 27 with the semifinals and title matches for both set for May 31 at Gustavus.
Prior Lake lost 5-2 to Minnetonka on May 2 and fell by that same score to Shakopee the next day. The Lakers followed with wins over Chaska (7-0) on May 4, Rosemount (7-0) on May 5 and Lakeville South (4-3) on May 9, before falling 5-2 to No. 10-ranked Eagan May 10.
In the win over Chaska, the Lakers didn't lose a set.
Senior Wyatt Crowell won at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-1), while senior Kyle Jacobson cruised at No. 2 (6-1, 6-1) and sophomore Luke Jacobson rolled at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0). Senior Leo Ostigaard won at No. 4 (6-2, 6-3).
In doubles, wins for Prior Lake went to juniors Ian Hansen and Colin Witt at No. 1 (6-2, 6-1), junior Jake Artang and ninth-grader Levi Eiter at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and junior Garrett Lindaman and senior Michael Heimel at No. 3 (6-1, 6-4).
Against Rosemount, singles wins for Prior Lake went to Luke Jacobson at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Witt at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0), Hansen at No. 3 (6-4, 6-0) and Artang at No. 4 (6-0, 6-4).
Winning in doubles were Crowell and Eiter at No. 1 (6-1, 6-0), Kyle Jacobson and Ostigaard at No. 2 (6-2, 6-0) and Lindaman and Heimel at No. 3 (7-5, 6-3).
Prior Lake won three of four singles matches against Lakeville South — Crowell at No. 1 (6-2, 6-4), Luke Jacobson at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) and Kyle Jacobson at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1).
Witt and Hansen got the Lakers' win in doubles at the top spot (7-5, 7-5).
In the loss to Eagan, Kyle Jacobson won at No. 3 singles (7-6, 6-4) for the Lakers, while Hansen and Witt won at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 4-6, 6-1).
Prior Lake's wins against Shakopee came in singles from Crowell at No. 1 (6-3, 6-2) and Kyle Jacobson at No. 3 (6-2, 6-2). Those same two had the Lakers' wins in the same spots in the loss to Minnetonka (6-2, 6-2 from Crowell and 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 from Jacobson, respectively).
The Class AA state team tournament will be held June 7-10 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by the singles and doubles tourneys.