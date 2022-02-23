If the Prior Lake girls basketball team wants to make some noise in the playoffs, they will need to hit big shots.
Lauren Pawlyshyn did just that for the Lakers in their 44-42 South Suburban Conference home win over Eastview Feb. 22. The junior drained a three-pointer with four seconds to play to lift her team its third win in its last four games.
Pawlyshyn finished with a game-high 14 points as the Lakers improved to 13-11 overall (11-6 in the SSC).
The Section 2AAA team tournament starts March 2 with quarterfinals and the field is loaded. The top four seeds look to be No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie (19-4), No. 3 Minnetonka (19-3), No. 4 Chaska (21-3) and No. 9 Shakopee (22-3).
The rest of the field includes Chanhassen (15-9), Waconia (15-9) and Edina (10-15).
The semifinals are scheduled for March 5 with the title game on March 11. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds. Brackets come out Feb. 26 and will be available at legacy.mshsl.org.
Chaska is not only the defending section champion, but the Hawks won the Class 4A state title last winter.
Prior Lake's last section crown came in 2018.
The Lakers are 0-4 against section teams with two losses to Shakopee and one each to Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Prior Lake graduated eight seniors from last year in Demondi Johnson's first season as coach. The team won 12 games, finishing 12-5 in the SSC.
Only three players from that squad returned who got varsity minutes — Pawlyshn and sophomores Cecilia McNair and Anna Van Helden. So the team has to grow up fast playing in the tough SSC and preparing for the even tougher Section 2AAAA field.
Against Eastview, McNair finished with 12 points for the Lakers, while ninth-grader Breana Bowman scored 10. Sophomore Julia Thoms and ninth-grader ninth-grader Brooklynn Holmberg both scored four points.
Prior Lake led 21-16 at the break, and game went back and fourth in the second half.
The Lakers went into the contest off a 69-61 league loss at Eagan Feb. 17. Pawlyshn led the way with 18 points, while Bowman and McNair each scored 13.
Thoms chipped in six points, while ninth-grader Anna Trachsel scored four.
The Lakers earned a 68-60 win at Farmington Feb. 11 and a 68-59 victory versus Lakeville South Feb. 15 in a pair of SSC contests.
Pawlyshn had a season-high 26 points against Farmington, while Bowman scored 17. McNair added eight points.
Against Lakeville South, Pawlyshn and Bowman both finished with 15 points to lead the Lakers, while McNair scored 13. Sophomore Avery Moeller and Trachsel both had six points, while Holmberg scored five.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament will start March 16 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 17, while the title game is March 19. All three rounds are at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Prior Lake's only state appearance as a Class 4A program was in 2018. The Lakers moved up to the biggest class at the start of the 2003-04 season.
The Lakers were state participants in Class 3A three times — 1999, 2002 and 2003.