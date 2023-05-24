Jack Tocko

Junior Jack Tocko had a goal and six assists in Prior Lake's 16-2 South Suburban Conference home win over Lakeville South May 23.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team appears to have overcome its slow start.

The Lakers reeled off seven straight wins, including 16-2 over Lakeville South in a South Suburban Conference home game May 23. Senior Ben Mickett led the way with five goals, while junior Max Anderson had three goals and three assists and junior Jack Tocko had a goal and six assists.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events