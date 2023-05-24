The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team appears to have overcome its slow start.
The Lakers reeled off seven straight wins, including 16-2 over Lakeville South in a South Suburban Conference home game May 23. Senior Ben Mickett led the way with five goals, while junior Max Anderson had three goals and three assists and junior Jack Tocko had a goal and six assists.
The Lakers (8-4 overall) finished 4-3 in the SSC. The Section 6 playoffs start June 1 with the first round with the finals set for June 8. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
Prior Lake has won the last six Section 6 titles and if it wants to extend that streak to seven it will likely have to do it as the No. 3 seed.
Fourth-ranked Edina (11-1) and fifth-ranked Eastview-Apple Valley (10-3), two teams that have beaten Prior Lake, will be the top-two seeds. The rest of the field includes Rosemount (7-5), Bloomington Jefferson (5-7), Kennedy-Burnsville (2-8), Holy Angels (2-9) and Minneapolis (2-9).
In the win over Lakeville South, sophomores Griffin Noble and George Tocko each had two goals for the Lakers, while senior Kellen Stokes and juniors Kayden Lervick and Caden Hackett each scored one.
Senior Domenico Salentre picked up an assist, while senior Luke Bloomer made five saves in goal.
Prior Lake went into the game off an 11-6 win versus Minnetonka May 22 and a 14-3 triumph at Buffalo May 20.
Jack Tocko had three goals in beating Minnetonka, while Mickett and George Tocko both scored twice. Salentre, Stokes, Anderson and Noble all chipped in one goal.
Junior Owen Meyer had two assists for the Lakers, while junior CJ Sheffield, Anderson and Lervick all had one.
Bloomer made eight saves in net. He had four stops in the win over Buffalo.
Jack Tocko paced the offense with three goals and two assists, while Anderson and Mickett both had two goals and an assist.
George Tocko added two goals, while Sheffield had a goal and two assists. Noble, Stokes, Hackett, sophomore Dillon Tushie and senior Jack Gilbert all scored one goal.
Gilbert, Salentre and Lervick each had finished with an assist.
This year’s state tournament will be June 13, 15 and 17 at two sites, Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools. Prior Lake and Benilde-St. Margaret's have met in the last four state title games.
The Knights have on the last two, while Prior Lake won in both 2018 and 2019. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.