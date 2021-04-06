The Prior Lake competition cheerleading program took home a pair of state titles at Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships Feb. 27.
One for the varsity and another for the junior varsity.
The varsity team won the Class AA non-tumbling division and was also runner-up in the non-tumbling game day division. Junior varsity were champs in the tumbling division.
Prior Lake qualified for the UCA National Cheer Championships, an annual event held in Florida each winter, back in October in the 10,000 Lakes Regional competition. The varsity team won its two divisions, as did the junior varsity, to secure bids to nationals.
But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers did not go to nationals this winter.
Last season, Prior Lake's traditional squad finished third in the medium varsity, non-tumbling division at nationals, while the game day team was fifth. It was the first time the program made it to the finals.
Prior Lake's junior varsity squad also competed at nationals last year in traditional and game day and were semifinalists (top 12) in both.
The Lakers' varsity team this season included Kylee Gehrke, Lauren Domer, Piper Morris, Pam Trinh, Amanda Norby, Morgan Mittag, Macy Sheffield, Gemma Gilbertson, Ella Thorson, Kaylin Buckingham, Carly Copeland, Josie Bahe, Sophia Lewis, Lydia Swenson, Alicia Wold, Brenna Keil, Riley Martin, Morgan Erickson, Taylor Lolling and Lily Courteau.
Bridget Ortner is the head coach with Maddie Bills, Kayla Muinde and Karsten Gonzales as her assistants.
Kathleen Stein is the head coach of the junior varsity, while Megan Sumiejski, Natalie Moran and Peter Dring are the assists.
Members of the junior varsity include Morgan Nemecek, Ella Arbach, Kate Kucera, Madi Pickenpack, Sadie Kettelkamp, Haddie MacGillivray, Stella Dileva, Summer Scholl, Lindsey Clark, Shelby Goddard, Lindsay Higgins, Kyla Nauertz, Carly Copeland, Mackenzie Henning, Payton Soukup and Reese Guggemos.