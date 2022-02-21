The Prior Lake cheerleading team has won back-to-back national titles.
The Lakers' varsity squad captured first place in the medium varsity non-tumbling game day division at the annual UCA National Cheer Championships Feb. 11-13 in Orlando, Florida.
Last April, the Lakers won the program's first-ever national title, winning both non-tumbling game day division and the medium varsity non-tumbling traditional comp division.
"Our varsity game day team competed against more than 60 teams in three rounds to take home the national title," Prior Lake coach Bridget Ortner said. "The routine the team performed left us coaches in awe of the composure and spirit they brought to the competition mat.
"The girls were absolutely incredible and performed the best routine of their season when it mattered most," Ortner added.
The Lakers were second in the small varsity non-tumbling division, and runner-up in the small junior varsity division.
State champs
Prior Lake headed to nationals on the heels of state title in the Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships Jan. 29 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
The Lakers won the varsity non-tumbling title and took third in the game day non-tumbling division.
The junior varsity also claimed a state championship, while the Prior Lake's middle school and elementary squads were first-place winners as well.
"We are beyond proud of the performances from our teams at state," Ortner said. "Our varsity team hit an absolutely incredible routine in finals resulting in the state title and winning back-to-back titles for the first time in school history.
"Our junior varsity, middle school and elementary teams also won, making it one of our most successful seasons to date," Ortner added.
Seniors on the Prior Lake's varsity team include Lydia Swenson, Taylor Lolling, Brenna Keil and Morgan Erickson.
Other members are Sadie Kettelkamp, Ella Arbach, Ella Thorson, Lauren Domer, Piper Morris, Madi Pickenpack, Stella Dileva, Kylee Gehrke, Kendall Mattson, Lindsey Clark, Lindsay Higgins, Kyla Nauertz, Kaylin Buckingham, Payton Soukup, Lily Courteau, Mackenzie Henning and Carly Copeland.
Assistant coaches are Kayla Muinde, Maddie Bills, Brittany Rehbein and Kelli Brekke.
"Our traditional routine (small varsity non-tumbling) was the highest scoring routine in our division in prelims (at nationals), which sent our team straight to the finals," Ortner said. "The team performed an amazing routine, but fell short of the national title by 0.1."
Junior Varsity
Kat Stein is the head coach for the Lakers' junior varsity team with her assistants being Natalie Moran, Megan Sumiejski and Javis Borgh
The junior varsity members are Carys Taylor, Azara Olson, Morgan Nemecek, Avery Brett, Kendall Mattson, Payton Johnson, Kendall Nelson, Summer Scholl, Stella Goodman, Katelyn Cloudt, Shelby Goddard, Kate Kucera, Haddie MacGillivray, Lily Mathis, Sadie Kronmiller, Brooklynn Borchardt, Reese Guggemos and Olivia Voels.
"Our junior varsity team is compromised of many athletes, who were competing for the first time at nationals," Ortner said. "Our goal at the start of the season for the team was to make it to finals.
"However, as the season progressed, this group of girls proved they were a contender for a national title as well," Ortner added. "For the first time ever, our junior varsity medaled at nationals and came home as national runner-up with a silver medal."
Strong bond
Ortner said the reason Prior Lake's programs have been so success over the years is team chemistry, a strong bong between the athletes and coaches.
In 2020, Prior Lake’s traditional squad finished third in the medium varsity, non-tumbling division at nationals, while the game day team was fifth. It was the first time the program made it to the finals.
That season, Prior Lake’s junior varsity squad also competed at nationals in traditional and game day and were semifinalists (top 12) in both.
"Our teams feel like a second family and many of us have worked together for over five to six years by the time they reach the varsity level," Ortner said. "Our coaching staff has seen these girls grow up through the program and we first teach the athletes to love the sport.
"These girls truly love what they are doing and buy into the process," Ortner added. "We train nearly year round, so the dedication and work ethic needs to be top notch. Athletes know we have very high expectations and hold each other accountable, pushing one another to be the best they can be."
The Lakers' coaches are also former cheerleaders, who have competed at the collegiate level. So they bring a ton of experience, knowledge and passion to the program.
"Lastly, we have some amazing parents, sponsors and school administrators who fully support the program," Ortner said. "It’s truly a group effort. We could not do what we do without each and every component."