When Maurice Hodges took over the Prior Lake girls basketball program, the goal was to build a tight-knit group from the ground up starting at the youth levels.
"The vision is to compete, along with being there for each other as a team and in the community," Hodges said. "At the end of the day, it's about competition. Competing takes effort, but to win you have to compete as a team."
In his first season on the job, Hodges' message seems to be working. The Lakers improved to 10-7 overall, 6-4 in the South Suburban Conference with a 77-64 win at Burnsville Jan. 31.
Hodges was Burnsville's head coach for five seasons, before leaving program after last season. In his return, junior Cecilia McNair and sophomore Brooklynn Holmberg helped their coach get a win against his former team with 22 and 16 points, respectively.
The Lakers took control of the game from the start, leading 38-25 at the break. Burnsville made a couple mini runs in the second half, but never really threatened Prior Lake.
Junior Anna Van-Helden was also in double figures for the Lakers with 10 points, while sophomore Joselyn Horner scored eight. Junior Julia Thoms and sophomore Haven Fisher both scored six points, while sophomore Anna Trachsel had five and sophomore Alaya Carter scored four.
Prior Lake went into the game off arguably is best win of the season — 56-52 over Minnetonka Jan. 28 in the Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Minnetonka is one of three ranked teams in Section 2AAA. Chaska is No. 3, followed the No. 7 Skippers and No. 8 Eden Prairie.
Prior Lake is 4-2 against section teams with its other three wins over Waconia, Chanhassen and Shakopee and its two losses to Chaska and Eden Prairie.
In beating Minnetonka, the Lakers overcame a 26-17 deficit at the break. Sophomore Bree Bowman led the way with 24 points, while McNair scored 12.
Carter chipped in nine points, while Trachsel and Holmberg both had five.
Prior Lake is 7-2 since the New Year. The two losses both came in SSC play before the Minnetonka game, falling 56-43 versus Eastview Jan. 27 and 51-46 at Eagan Jan. 24.
The Lakers managed just 14 points in the first half against Eastview and was outscored 35-29 in the second half. McNair led all scorers with 22 points, while Thoms had nine and Bowman had five.
In the loss to Eagan, McNair led the Lakers with 20 points, while Horner scored eight and Holmberg had six.
Section 2AAAA play starts March 1 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
A strong finish for Prior Lake should net the team a home game in the first round.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is March 15-18 at the Williams Area on the University of Minnesota campus. Hopkins beat St. Michael-Albertville for the title last winter.
Prior Lake's last state berth came in 2018. The team made three appearances in Class 3A, 1999, 2002 and 2002. The program moved up the top class at the start of the 2003-04 school year.