Natalie Kuboushek

Junior Natalie Kuboushek anchored Prior Lake's 400 freestyle relay team to a win in the team's own invitational Sept. 9.

 Tom Schardin/Southwests News Media

The Prior Lake girls swimming team continues to win South Suburban Conference duals.

The Lakers went into this season having won 45 straight league competitions, and that streak was extended to 47 with a 99-83 victory at Farmington Sept. 7.

