The Prior Lake girls swimming team continues to win South Suburban Conference duals.
The Lakers went into this season having won 45 straight league competitions, and that streak was extended to 47 with a 99-83 victory at Farmington Sept. 7.
Prior Lake won its first dual of the season Aug. 31, winning 99-83 at home over Lakeville North.
The Lakers had their annual invite Sept. 9 and ended up second to Waconia. The Wildcats finished with 450 points, 19 better than Prior Lake. Shakopee ended up third (425), followed by Mankato West (307) and Saint Peter (246).
The Lakers won two relays, while senior Anna Cundiff taking the top spot in diving with 410 points. Prior Lake also competed without junior Ivy Solt, one of its top swimmers.
Solt was fourth in the 200 freestyle and ninth in the 500 freestyle at the Class AA state meet last season, helping the Lakers finish seventh in the team standings.
At the invite, Prior Lake's 200 freestyle team of eighth grader Genessa Sentyrz, juniors Alex Peterson and Natalie Kuboushek and sophomore Ella Ritz took first (1:43.80), as did the 400 freestyle team of Peterson, Kuboushek, seventh grader Livy Solt and ninth grader Kaela Haycraft (3:45.13).
Prior Lake's 200 medley team of eighth graders Riley Bloom, Bella Duevall and Maggie Salmela and senior Becca Haferman ended up seventh (2:11.51).
Peterson had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:01.85) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.42). Sentyrz was second in the 200 individual medley (2:19.35) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.92).
Ninth grader Selvi Prasanna took third in the 100 backstroke (1:08.08), as did Haycraft in the 100 freestyle (57.87). Haycarft was also fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.45).
Livy Solt was fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:39.76) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (26.52).
Sophomore Samantha Carlton took fourth in the 100 freestyle (58.78) and was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:28.43) for the Lakers, while senior Gabi Sentyrz took fifth in the 100 freestyle (59.53).
Ninth grader Charlotte Clark was sixth in diving (305.45), as was Kuboushek in the 100 butterfly (1:03.27). Eighth grader Avery Obleman was seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:31.02).
Senior Alesi Evavold was seventh in both the 200 freestyle (2:10.78) and the 500 freestyle (5:51.39). Ritz was fifth (2:09.15) and eighth (5:54.74) in both of those events, respectively.
In the win over Farmington, Genessa Sentyrz won both the 100 freestyle (56.81) and the 200 freestyle (2:02.95) for the Lakers, while Peterson was tops in both the 200 individual medley (2:02.95) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.18).
Ivy Solt won the 50 freestyle (25.34), while Prasanna claimed the 500 freestyle (5:40.38) and Heidi Klaverkamp was tops in diving (192.45).
Kuboushek, Peterson, Ritz and Ivy Solt won the 200 medley relay (1:58.26), as did the 200 freestyle team Haycraft, Ivy Solt, Genessa Sentyrz and senior Karlee Salmela (1:46.23).
Prior Lake's final SSC dual of the regular season will be Oct. 24 at Rosemount. The Section 2AA meets is set for Nov. 8-9 at South View Middle School in Edina.
Minnetonka won the section last year, followed by Edina, Shakopee and Prior Lake. Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson make up the rest of the field.
This year's Class AA state meet will be Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.