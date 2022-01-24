The Prior Lake Nordic ski teams have their sights set on the postseason.
The Section 1 meet is scheduled for Feb. 8 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington and both Laker squads will be vying state berths. The boys will again be the favorite as they will be seeking their fifth straight Section 1 crown.
The girls were third at sections last year, but have shown in South Suburban Conference meets this winter they will be in hunt for a top-two finish.
The top two teams at sections make the state meet, which will be Feb. 16-17 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Laker boys have finished seventh at state the last two seasons.
The boys team won a SSC classical race Jan. 18 at Hyland Park, finishing with 262 points. Independent School District 196 was a close second (252), followed by Eagan (226), Burnsville (219), Northfield (205) and Lakeville (197).
On the girls side, Eagan-Eastview won the crown (265), finishing 12 points ahead of the Lakers. Rosemount was third (248), followed by Lakeville (212), Burnsville (196) and Northfield (191).
The Prior Lake boys had the top-three finishers in the 5,000-meter race. Junior Evan O'Connor won with a time of 14:19.2, followed by sophomore Tommy Simmonds in second (15:03.0) and sophomore Hootie Hage in third (15:17.1).
Junior Aidan Rosemeier was 20th for the boys team (17:58.9), followed by junior Mason Hartl in 21st (18:04.1) and ninth-grader Teagan Moore in 42nd (20:49.2).
For the Prior Lake girls, ninth-grader Sophia Basile and junior Sophia Jacobson led the way. The finished sixth (18:28.1) and seventh (18:38.5), respectively.
Senior Kendra Gilbertson was 11th for the Lakers (18:59.8), followed by ninth-grader Brooke Marquardt in 13th (19:58.9), ninth-grader Eliana Reckmeyer in 15th (20:04.9), senior Nora Rosemeier in 17th (20:21.2), ninth-grader Morgan Richardson in 19th (20:57.2) and ninth-grader Kaitlyn Leclair in 26th (23:23.2).
Both Prior Lake teams also competed in the Loppet Invitational Jan. 15 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Some of the state's top teams were there, including Minneapolis South and Forest Lake, the defending boys and girls state champions, respectively.
The Laker boys ended up 11th in the team standing with 233 points. Forest Lake won the title (314), followed by St. Paul Highland Park (306) and Eden Prairie (300).
On the girls side, Prior Lake was also 11th (261). Highland Park was the winner (344), followed by Forest Lake (326) and St. Louis Park (298).
O'Connor had the Lakers' best finish taking third in the boys' 5,000-meter freestyle race with a time of 13:16.81. Moore finished 34th (16:43.32), while eighth-grader Bode Hage was 43rd (19:56.38).
In the classical race, Hootie Hage led the Laker boys taking 13th (15:17.24). Rosemeier ended up 32nd (18:21.58).
Hartl and senior Sam Jansen teamed up in the freestyle relay for the boys team, taking 17th (15:37.43). Sophomore Will Nyuss and ninth-grader Josh Cole took 25th (17:14.88).
For the Prior Lake girls, Gilbertson and Jacobson teamed up in the relay and finished sixth (16:24.99), while sophomore Hannah Cole and junior Nora Schatzlien took 24th (21:14.81).
Basile finished 11th in classical (18:32.74) for the girls team, while Reckmeyer was 28th (20:40.93) and Rosemeier was 30th (21:10.22).
In freestyle, Marquardt was 19th to lead the girls (18:23.91), followed by Richardson in 23rd (19:02.01) and Leclair in 36th (21:12.49).
The SSC Championships are set for Feb. 1 at Hyland Park for both Prior Lake teams. The Laker boys are the defending champs.