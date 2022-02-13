The Prior Lake gymnastics team saved its best for the Section 2AA meet Feb. 11.
The Lakers had a season-high score of 142.050 to finish runner-up in the eight-team field at Chanhassen High School, while qualifying two individuals for the Class AA state meet, junior Terin Block and ninth-grader Annie Draine.
New Prague won the team title with a score of 145.475. Minnetonka was a distant third (136.150), followed by Eden Prairie (135.875), Chaska/Chanhassen (135.5), Mankato East (134.250), Bloomington Jefferson (125.950) and Waconia (128.825).
"It was an amazing meet," Lakers coach Patrick Kloeckner said. "It was Prior Lake's top finish at sections since 2013 when the team won it. We started the year about eight points behind New Prague and finished only three points behind them (at sections).
"Although not expecting to win the meet, it was fun to come in second," Kloeckner added. "We went into it ranked the second team and met that ranking handily. New Prague is one of our top friendly rivals, as the girls have grown up together and participated in a lot of camps and practice time together."
Block finished second in the all-around with a score of 36.525. Draine won the balance beam (9.275).
The top-three finishers in the all-around make the individual state field. The top-three finishers on the four individual events who didn't make state in the all-around also qualify.
The Class AA state team competition is Feb. 18, while the individual meet will be Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Both Block and Draine will be making their first-ever state appearances.
Meanwhile, senior Mari Mohling just missed making state in the all-around for the Lakers, taking fifth with a score of 36.525. She also tied for fifth with her teammate, sophomore Reese Huston, on the floor with a score of 9.175.
Block took third on the floor (9.250), fifth on the balance beam (9.1) and sixth on both the the vault (9.225) and the uneven bars (8.950).
Mohling was ninth on the bars (8.775), 10th on the beam (8.7) and 11th on the vault (8.975).
Ninth-grader Ava Loftness was ninth on the vault for the Lakers (9.050), while senior Kylie Thompson was sixth on the beam (9.050).
Other finishes for Prior Lake included Loftness on the bars (16th, 8.1), Thompson on the floor (16th, 8.850), sophomore Sofia Monn on the beam (22nd, 8.050), Draine on the vault (23rd, 8.525) and the bars (22nd, 7.875), senior Alanna Pogachnik on the bars (25th, 7.8) ninth-grader Brooklynne Thorson on the floor (29th, 8.350) and junior Isabelle Morgan on the vault (30th, 34.0),
"We had our best meet at the right time," Kloeckner added. "Terin has fought through injuries her entire gymnastics career and was finally able to meet her own expectations. Annie has been our anchor on beam all year and was rewarded for her talents by winning it.
"With top 10 finishes by Mari, Kylie, Reese and Ava, it was an awesome meet," Kloeckner added. "We learned many new skills this season and perfected lots of old routines. Over and over again we repeated the mantra of being here to compete for the love of gymnastics and that has fueled our commitment to one another to do our best."
Last year, Thompson represented the Lakers at state taking 25th on the beam. In 2020, the Lakers didn't have a state qualifier, which has been only year in the last 12 seasons the team didn't have at least one gymnast there.
When Prior Lake won the Section 2AA team title in 2013, it finished a program-best seventh at state that season.