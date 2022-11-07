The Prior Lake football team has had just about enough of East Ridge in the postseason.
The third-seeded Raptors ended the second-seeded Lakers' season for the second straight year in the Class 6A playoffs, and for third time since 2015 with a 28-27 road victory Nov. 4.
Prior Lake finished the year with a 6-4 overall record. It's only the second playoff loss the Lakers have suffered at home since the program joined the top class in football in 2003.
Prior Lake is now 17-2 at home in the playoffs over the last 20 seasons. On the road in the playoffs since 2003, Prior Lake is 0-14 on its opponents’ home field and 0-4 in neutral-site games, which were all in the state quarterfinals.
The last time Prior Lake made the state field was in 2017 when it lost 10-6 to Minnetonka in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
Last fall, East Ridge beat the Lakers 31-17 at home in the first round of the playoffs. In 2015, the two schools also met in the second round with the Raptors pulling out a 26-22 win, scoring on 3-yard run on a fake field goal with nine seconds left to play.
In the latest meeting, East Ridge had some more four-quarter heroics to deny the Lakers a state spot. Down 27-20, the Raptors drove 57 yards in just 2:41, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 5:06 left to play.
The Raptors went for two and converted to go up 28-27.
Prior Lake took over on its own 20-yard line, hoping for one last drive to set senior Logan Lehrer for a game-winning field goal attempt. The Lakers converted a 4-and-6 from its own 37-yard line on a seven-yard run from senior Joey Krouse with 2:18 left to play.
After a three-yard run on first down to the Lakers' 47-yard line, three straight incompletions followed, which ended the Lakers' season. East Ridge got the ball back with 1:05 to play took three straight kneel downs to run the clock out.
Senior quarterback Luke Crosby hurt his leg on the final drive getting shoved out of bounds. Hobbling one one leg, he did lead the way on Krouse's first-down run on fourth down around the edge.
Crosby had to come out the next two plays, before coming in for the last two. Trying to throw from the pocket off of one leg, his final two attempts were on target to seniors Grayson Spronk and Nate Bodine, but the Raptors were right there in coverage on both plays to break both them up.
Crosby hit senior Trace Bowman on a 40-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to tie the game at 10-10. East Ridge led 13-10 at the break.
The Lakers scored first in the third quarter on Spronk's 31-yard touchdown run. He again scored on a 4-yarder with 1:37 left in the third quarter to put his team up 24-20.
Those were Spronk's team-best 13th and 14th touchdowns on the season.
Lehrer booted a 25-yard field with 7:47 left in the fourth quarter for a 27-20 lead. He also opened the scoring 27-yard field in the first quarter.
East Ridge answered that with a 36-yard field goal of its own and made 27-yarder with 27 seconds left before halftime to take the lead.
Prior Lake had a tough time containing Raptors quarterback Tanner Zolnosky, who competed 16 of 26 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 47 yards on the ground, including rushing up the middle for the go-ahead two-point conversion.
Over the last five seasons, Prior Lake has a 25-22 overall record, including 4-5 in the playoffs.