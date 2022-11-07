The Prior Lake football team has had just about enough of East Ridge in the postseason.

The third-seeded Raptors ended the second-seeded Lakers' season for the second straight year in the Class 6A playoffs, and for third time since 2015 with a 28-27 road victory Nov. 4.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

