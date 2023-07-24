Michael Stoer dominated the Power Stocks division at Elko Speedway July 22.
The driver from Prior Lake won both feature races for his second and third victories of the season. Last summer, Stoer finished 36 points behind Nick Oxborough of Lakeville in the season points race.
In nine features this season, Stoer has finished in the top four eight times, including two seconds, two thirds and one fourth-place finish.
In the first feature July 22, Stoer edged Jimmie Jorgenson of Lakeville to the checkered flag, while Dustin Mann of New Market was third. Peyton Letcher of Prior Lake ended up seventh.
In the second race, Jorgenson was also second, followed again by Mann. Letcher ended up in fifth place.
In Late Models, Chad Walen of Prior Lake and Ryan Varner of Mayer won both feature races. In the first race, Walen edged Billy Mohn of New Market at the finish line, while Jacob Goede of Carver was third and Jeremy Wolff of Chaska took 10th.
In the second race, Varner got to the finish line first with Wolff taking second and Hunter Covell of New Market in third. Walen dropped back to 11th place, while Goede, who has won the nine points titles in the division, finished sixth.
In Thunder Cars, Tony Holm of Prior Lake had a strong showing in the first feature taking second behind Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville. Brent Kane of Lonsdale took third.
In the second race, Holm dropped down to sixth place with Taylor Goldman of Minneapolis winning. Tommy Sorem of Northfield was runner-up, followed by Kane.
In Legends, Baiden Heskett of Hastings was tops in the first feature, followed by Colin Stocker of Farmington in second and Tristan Swanson of New Market in third. Ayrton Bockhouse of Shakopee took fifth, and then finished 22nd in the second race.
Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee was second in the first feature, and 18th in the second one. Justin Kimball of Prior Lake took 17th in the first race and 12th in the second one.
Swanson won the second feature, followed by Heskett and Stocker, respectively.
In Bandoleros, Leighton Rose of New Market took first in the first feature, followed by Colton Roe Pershall of Sartell and Jackson Kottschade of Ramsey, respectively.
Thomas Poretsky of Prior Lake took seventh in both features. Kottschade won the second race, followed by Rose and Pershall.
Racing action continues at Elko Speedway Aug. 5, followed by Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and Sept. 16. The Thunderstruck 93, which is part of the Auto Racing Club of America's Midwest Tour, is set for Sept. 23.
Championship night were the points leaders for all five divisions will be crowned is set for Sept. 30. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com.