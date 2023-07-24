Michael Stoer

Michael Stoer of Prior Lake won both features in Power Stocks in racing action at Elko Speedway July 22.

Michael Stoer dominated the Power Stocks division at Elko Speedway July 22.

The driver from Prior Lake won both feature races for his second and third victories of the season. Last summer, Stoer finished 36 points behind Nick Oxborough of Lakeville in the season points race.

