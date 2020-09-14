Bryce Blohm continues to lead the way in the Thunder Cars division at Elko Speedway.
The driver from Prior Lake won one of the two features Sept. 12 and is leading the season points race through six weeks of racing. Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville won the other feature and is chasing Blohm in the points standings.
In Late Model action Sept. 12, Adam Bendzick of New Prague and Justin Neisus of Eagan claimed the two feature wins. Jacob Goede of Carver and Chad Walen of Prior Lake are still running one-two in the season points race, respectively.
In Power Stocks, Ben Gannon of Dundas and Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville were feature winners, while Jon Lemke of Savage and Austin Jahr of Farmington earned checkered flags in Great North Legends.
In Bandoleros, Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin won both features, while Bryan Syer-Keske claimed the crown in Midwest Modifieds.
Racing action continues Sept. 19 at Elko starting at 6 p.m. All six divisions will be in action, along with Figure 8 school bus races.
For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.