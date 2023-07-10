Chad Walen

Chad Walen of Prior Lake (52) won the first feature in the Late Models division in racing action at Elko Speedway July 8.

 Courtesy image/The Racing Connection

Chad Walen was in the winner's circle in the first Lake Models feature race July 8 at Elko Speedway.

But the Prior Lake driver still has a long ways to go to catch Jacob Goede of Carver in the points race. As of July 1, Walen was third in points with 316, which was well back of Goede (423) and Jake Ryan of New Market (410).

