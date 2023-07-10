Chad Walen was in the winner's circle in the first Lake Models feature race July 8 at Elko Speedway.
But the Prior Lake driver still has a long ways to go to catch Jacob Goede of Carver in the points race. As of July 1, Walen was third in points with 316, which was well back of Goede (423) and Jake Ryan of New Market (410).
Goede has won the last 10 points titles in the Late Models division at Elko. He was second to Walen in the first feature July 8 and ended sixth in the second one, while Walen was ninth.
Jackson Lewis of New Market won the second race, followed by Ryan.
Jeremy Wolff of Chaska was 13th in the first feature and 11th in the second one. He's sitting eighth in the points standings (282).
In Thunder Cars, Tony Holm of Prior Lake was third in the first feature and fifth in the second one. He's seventh in the points standings with 214 points, which is 125 back of the leader, Brent Kane of Lonsdale.
Kane won the second feature and was runner-up in the first one behind Dillon Sellner of Randolph, who is 10 points behind Kane in the points standings.
Wolff is seventh in points in Thunder Cars (97).
In Power Stocks, Michael Stoer of Prior Lake won the first feature and took fourth in the second one. He's fifth in the points standings with 308 points behind Dustin Mann of New Market (319), Jesse Fischer of Eagan (315), Jimmie Jorgensnn of Lakeville (314) and Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville (308).
Nick Oxborough of New Market won the second feature, while Mann was second.
Peyton Letcher of Prior Lake took 14th in the first feature and 11th in the second one. He's 10th in points with 176.
In Legends, Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee leads in points with 373, which is five clear of Colin Stocker of Farmington. Justin Kimball of Prior Lake is in ninth place (201), while Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is 11th (180).
In the first feature July 8, Tristan Swanson of New Market earned the checkered flag, while Baiden Heskett of Hastings was second. Ayrton Brockhouse ended up seventh, followed by Ayden Brockhouse in 12th.
In the second race, Stocker won, followed by Heskett. Ayrton Brockhouse took seventh, while Ayden Brockhouse finished 13th.
In Bandoleros, Jackson Kottschade of Ramsay won the first feature, followed by Bentley Thompson of West Salem, Wisconsin in second, and Thomas Poretsky of Prior Lake in ninth.
Poretsky was 12th in the second race with Thompson winning and Axel Oldenhoff of New Market taking second.
Kottschade leads the points race with 284, eight better than Colton Roe Pershall of Sartell. Poretsky is sitting in 12th place (125).