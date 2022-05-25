The Prior Lake baseball team is sort of limping into the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
The Lakers dropped their last five South Suburban Conference games, including a 7-3 loss at Eagan May 19. Prior Lake's one win in that span was a 1-0 shutout in non-league play at Coon Rapids May 14.
Prior Lake (9-10 overall) finished 8-10 in the SSC, which tied the team for sixth place with Eastview and Lakeville South. Top-ranked Farmington won the title with a 15-3 record.
First round of section play starts May 30. The title game is set for June 10.
Fourth-ranked Chaska (17-2) and No. 6 Eden Prairie (15-4) will be the top two seeds in the eight-team field.
Chanhassen (11-7) looks to be the No. 3 seed, followed by Shakopee (10-9). The Lakers look to be the No. 5 seed, followed by Waconia (9-9), Minnetonka (3-15) and Bloomington Jefferson (4-16).
For complete section brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
In the loss to Eagan, the Lakers fell behind 6-1 after two innings and couldn't recover. Senior Lance Behrens took the loss, working one-third of an inning and allowing five runs.
Senior Ryan Watterman tossed 5 2/3 relief innings, giving up two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts.
Senior Michael Gabbard finished 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Lakers, while senior Ross Hebel was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Senior Alex Jensen also finished 2 for 3, while senior David Flasher was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for June 16-18. The first two rounds are at CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Farmington is the defending champion, beating Park in last year's title game.
All-Star Series
Meanwhile, Gabbard will represent Prior Lake in the 47th annual Minnesota All-Star Series at Chaska Athletic Park June 23-25.
He will play for the Metro South squad. The series is broken down into four 20-player teams with other squads from the Metro West, East and North. Each team plays each other once during the series.
For more information, go to www.mshsbca.org.
The All-Star Series was started back in 1975 to recognize some of the top seniors in the state. There have been many players who have played in the games who went on to play Major League Baseball.
Former Minnesota Twins who played in the series include Joe Mauer and Glenn Perkins (both in 2001), Kent Hrbek (1978), Jim Eisenreich (1977), Tim Laudner (1976), Terry Steinbach (1980), Michael Restovich (1997) and Cole DeVries (2003).