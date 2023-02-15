Cecilia McNair

Junior Cecilia McNair scored 11 points in Prior Lake's 56-51 win at Shakopee Feb. 14 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls basketball team looks to have locked up a top-four seed in Section 2AAAA.

The Lakers earned the South Suburban Conference sweep over rival Shakopee Feb. 14 with a 56-51 road victory. Sophomores Alaya Carter and Brooklynn Holmberg led the way with 14 points apiece.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

