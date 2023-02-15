The Prior Lake girls basketball team looks to have locked up a top-four seed in Section 2AAAA.
The Lakers earned the South Suburban Conference sweep over rival Shakopee Feb. 14 with a 56-51 road victory. Sophomores Alaya Carter and Brooklynn Holmberg led the way with 14 points apiece.
It was the third straight league win for Prior Lake, including 53-43 versus Rosemount Feb. 10 and 57-11 at Apple Valley Feb. 7.
Prior Lake (13-8 overall, 9-5 in the SSC) ends the regular season Feb. 24 in a conference play versus Eagan. Section seeds come out the next day.
Second-ranked Chaska (22-1) will be the No. 1 seed, likely followed by Eden Prairie (15-8). Minnetonka (14-8) will be a top-four seed, but the Lakers have a win over the Skippers, 56-52 back on Jan. 28, so Prior Lake could climb as high the No. 3 spot.
However, Minnetonka has split two games with Eden Prairie and the Lakers lost to the Eagles (81-55) way back on Dec. 7.
Shakopee (9-13), Chanhassen (9-12), Edina (6-17) and Waconia (6-17) are also in the field.
Quarterfinal action starts March 1. The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs. Shakopee is the defending champion.
The last time Prior Lake swept Shakopee in SSC play was in the 2017-18 season. That year the Lakers won the Section 2AAAA title, earning its first-ever trip to state as a Class 4A program.
Prior Lake started this season a little slow, winning just three of its first eight games. But the Lakers opened the New Year with five straight victories and are 10-3 since then.
In the win over Shakopee, Prior Lake outscored the Sabers 36-23 in the second half. Junior Cecilia McNair was also in double figures with 11 points.
Junior Julia Thoms chipped in six points, while junior Anna Van-Helden scored five.
In the win over Rosemount, Prior Lake also had a strong second half outscoring the Irish 31-15. McNair led all scorers with 18 points, while Carter scored nine and sophomore Bree Bowman had eight.
Thoms and Van-Helden each finished with five points for Prior Lake, while sophomore Joselyn Horner scored four.
Against Apple Valley, sophomore Haven Fisher led the Lakers with 14 points, while Bowman scored 13. Sophomores Anna Trachsel and Amanda McRoberts each scored six points.
Thoms and senior Alexa Hauschildt both added five points, while sophomore Sydney DuBore scored four.
Through 21 games, McNair and Bowman were averaging in double figures for Prior Lake at 14.7 and 12 points per game, respectively. Holmberg is next at 8.2 points per game, followed by Thoms (6.0).
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is March 15-18 at Williams Area on the University of Minnesota campus. Hopkins beat St. Michael-Albertville for the title last winter.
Prior Lake made state three appearances in Class 3A, 1999, 2002 and 2002. The program moved up the top class at the start of the 2003-04 school year.