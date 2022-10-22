Is the Prior Lake football team ready for the Class 6A playoffs?
The No. 10-ranked Lakers sure looked like it in their final regular season game Oct. 20 with a convincing 57-7 win at Park. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid.
Prior Lake earned the No. 2 seed in Section 6AAAAAA and open the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 28 at home versus Coon Rapids (4-4), the No. 7 seed from Section 5.
A first-round win for Prior Lake would put them at home versus either East Ridge (5-3), the No. 3 seed in Section 4, or Totino Grace (1-7), the No. 6 seed from Section 4, in the second round Nov. 4.
The winner of that game makes the state quarterfinals, which will be Nov. 10-11 at four different sites across the metro. The last time Prior Lake made the state field was 2017.
Fourth-ranked Eden Prairie (6-2) earned the No. 1 seed in Section 6. Seventh-ranked Shakopee (5-3) got the No. 3 seed, followed by fourth-seeded Minnetonka (5-3), fifth-seeded Wayzata (4-4), sixth-seeded Edina (3-5), seventh-seeded Burnsville (3-5) and eighth-seeded Hopkins (0-8).
The other three No. 1 seeds are top-ranked Maple Grove (Section 5), No. 2 Rosemount (Section 3) and No. 3 Stillwater (Section 4).
For complete Class 6A playoff brackets go to mshsl.org/sports-and-activities/football.
Meanwhile, in the win over Park, Prior Lake led 20-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Lakers rolled up 459 yards on the ground, including 199 on 21 carries from sophomore Levi Eiter and 146 yards on 16 carries from junior Hunter MacGillivray.
Eiter also found the end zone three times. He scored from 10 yards out in the first quarter, and added touchdown runs of 34 and 24 yards in the second quarter.
Senior quarterback Luke Crosby connected with senior Joey Krouse on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Lakers. Crosby made it 20-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Senior Logan Leher made a 46-yard field to close out the first half with the Lakers leading 37-7.
MacGillivray's touchdown run came from 31 yards out in the third quarter. Junior Brody Fumanti also got into the scoring column with a 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter and an 49-yard run with 3:33 left to play in the game.
Fumanti finished with 88 yards on the ground. Crosby finished with 50 yards passing, while senior Hunter Tabatt completed 3 for 3 passes for 59 yards.
Five different Lakers caught a pass, including senior Steven Hawley (47 yards), Thomas Anderson (18 yards), junior Nate Boettner (8 yards) and MacGillivray (4 yards).
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake.
