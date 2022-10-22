Defensive line

Prior Lake's defensive front of Martin Owusu (87), Tanner Rueckert and Jide Abasiri (99) averages 272 pounds and will lead the 5-3 Lakers into the Class 6A playoffs.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Is the Prior Lake football team ready for the Class 6A playoffs?

The No. 10-ranked Lakers sure looked like it in their final regular season game Oct. 20 with a convincing 57-7 win at Park. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events