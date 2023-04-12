There's more to the Prior Lake boys lacrosse team than winning section and state titles.
That's something the Lakers have done often, including six straight Section 6 crowns and three state championships in that span (2016, 2018 and 2019). Only Benilde-St. Margaret's has kept Prior Lake from winning five state titles in the last six years.
The Knights have beaten the Lakers in the last two title games, including winning 10-9 in overtime last spring. Prior Lake finished last season with a 15-3 overall record, winning the SSC title for the third straight year with a 7-0 mark.
Expectations will again be high this season. The Lakers are one of the state favorites, so does that come with added pressure?
"I hope that every player finds a role they can succeed in for playing time," Prior Lake coach Casey Mithun said. "I hope that we as a coaching staff and a community can offer these kids the memorable experience possible. Playing lacrosse for Prior Lake is a big commitment and I hope that they are gratified with their sacrifices.
"Our hopes are to have a successful season," Mithubn added. "Team success can be measured in a lot of ways from enjoyment, growth, camaraderie and the sum of all of those coming together, winning. Our goals are to win our conference and section, which in my opinion are both the hardest in the state.
"Our final goal is to win the state tournament. After going to the state championship game five of the last six years, winning 3 times, the bar can't be set much higher."
There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So since 2016, Prior Lake has a remarkable 92-18 record, including 45-7 in the SSC.
The Lakers lost 16 seniors from last year's team, including two All-Americans. Nobody is going to feel sorry for Prior Lake because the program always seems to able to reload the talent pool.
Senior Ben Mickett was second on the team in goals scored last year with 37, while adding 24 assists. Junior Max Anderson finished with 35 goals and 12 assists, while junior Jack Tocko had 30 goals and 12 assists.
Anderson and Tocko will play up front for the Lakers, while Mickett and sophomore George Tocko will be in the midfield, along with junior Owen Meyer and senior Jack Gilbert.
Back on defense will be seniors Noah Young, Marcus Lavinge, junior CJ Sheffield and sophomore Brady Hallberg.
"We return almost all of our defensive unit," Mithun said. "That familiarity with each other, and experience being in big games and crucial moments will be a difference maker for that group.
"Offensively, we'll be handing the steering wheel over to a new crop of players who have been patiently waiting their turn," Mithun added. They've been learning and training in the background for their turn to be one of the most impressive offenses in the state once again this year."
In the SSC, Shakopee was runner-up to the Lakers last year, while Farmington will also be a team to watch after winning the Section 1 title last spring.
Eagan, the 2017 state champion, and Rosemount are also strong programs.
The Lakers beat Rosemount 15-2 in the Section 6 title game last year. Bloomington Jefferson, Edina and Eastview will also be teams to keep an eye on come playoff time.
Prior Lake will open the SSC season April 25 at home to Shakopee. The Lakers will get a rematch with Benilde-St. Margaret's at home April 27 and will end the regular season May 25 at Stillwater, who finished third at state last spring.
The Section 6 playoffs will start May 30 with the first round, while the finals will be June 8.
This year's state tournament will be June 13, 15 and 17 at two sites, Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools.