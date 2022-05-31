The Prior Lake boys tennis team made a run at state spots in both singles and doubles May 30 in the Section 2AA individual tournament at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
But seniors Wyatt Crowell and Kyle Jacobson and sophomore Luke Jacobson came up just short.
Crowell ended up third in singles, while the Jacobson brothers finished in the same spot in doubles play. The top-two finishers in singles and doubles make the state field.
Crowell had to get through Nathan Keese of Minnetonka to get the title match, but lost in a close one (7-6. 6-4). Crowell rebounded in the third-place match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Brian Lewis of Mankato West.
Crowell rolled in the first two rounds, winning 6-1, 6-2 over Aleksi Huson of Shakopee and 6-0, 6-0 over Kaleb Kim of Mankato East.
In doubles, the Jacobsons fell 7-5, 6-4 to William Wheaton and Sohum Sodhi of Minnetonka in the semifinals. They bounced back to finish third with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Quinn Kelly and Madden Vanderwerf of Mankato East.
The Jacobsons won 6-2, 6-0 over Logan Talle and Jackson Faust of Mankato East in the first round and earned a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Owen Forsythe and Anuj Priyadarshi of Shakopee in round two.
senior Leo Ostigard also competed in singles for Prior Lake, finishing 1-1. He won in three sets in the opening round over Ethan Young of Mankato East, before falling to Luke Johnson of Shakopee in the second round (6-1, 6-1).
Juniors Colin Witt and Ian Hansen also went 1-1 in doubles play for the Lakers. They rolled in the first round over Nathaniel Janssen and Leo Waloch of New Ulm (6-0, 6-0), before falling to Quinn Kelly and Madden Vanderwerf of Mankato East (6-3, 6-1).
Prior Lake finished the team portion of the season with a 9-7 overall record (5-4 in the South Suburban Conference). The Lakers lost in the Section 2AA semifinals, falling 5-2 to Minnetonka.
It was the sixth straight season Prior Lake has lost in the semifinals, not including 2020 when there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior Lake had just three seniors in its top 10 this spring, so there will be a lot of experience back next year. Luke Jacobson will likely take over at No. 1 singles for the team.