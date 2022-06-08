The Prior Lake baseball team made a strong run in Section 2AAAA play, but fell just short of a title shot.
The fifth-seeded Lakers went 3-2 in the playoffs, getting eliminated 12-9 at fourth-seeded Shakopee June 7 in the losers bracket. Prior Lake let an 8-3 lead through four innings get away.
Both of the Lakers' playoff losses were to Shakopee, including 4-3 in the first round May 30.
Prior Lake followed with three straight wins in the losers bracket — 11-2 over eighth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson June 1, 8-5 versus seventh-seeded Minnetonka June 3 and 7-4 over top-seeded Chaska June 6.
The Lakers finished the season with a 12-13 overall record (8-10 in the South Suburban Conference). The team was senior dominated with 16 on the roster — Ryan Wattermann, Ben Anderson, Henry Brandt, Charles Running, Ross Hebel, David Flasher, Cole Clausen, Charlie Bredeson, Nick Allbee, Alex Jensen, Lance Behrens, Jack Burley, PJ Dahl, Harry Fleek, Michael Gabbard and Jager Leverson.
In the second loss to Shakopee, the Lakers gave up six runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth, which erased its five-run advantage.
Behrens took the loss, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning. Wattermann started and worked 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs (seven earned) with seven strikeouts.
Allbee faced one better and allowed a run, while Running got two outs in the sixth inning, giving up an earned run.
Jensen led Prior Lake's offense, going 2 for 4 with a double and a home run and three RBIs. Junior Matthew Johnson finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Gabbard was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Hebel and Bredeson also drove in runs.
In beating Chaska, Prior Lake broke open a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Fleek drove in two with a single, while Hebel had an RBI triple.
Brandt earned the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with six strikeouts. Running got the save, getting the final two outs of the game with one strikeout.
Junior Tyus Smith started and went 1 2/3 innings, giving up four runs.
Fleek drove in five the Lakers' seven runs, going 3 for 4. Hebel was 1 for 3 with two runs scored, while Bredeson doubled.
Against Minnetonka, Prior Lake scored four runs in the third inning to go up 4-2, and added three more runs in the sixth to lead 8-5.
Jensen finished 2 for3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Clausen was 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Fleek finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Bredeson and Wattermann also had RBIs.
Gabbard finished 3 for 4 with a run scored.
Dahl worked 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing five runs (three earned) with six strikeouts. Sophomore Michael Totten picked up the save with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, fanning one.
In the win over Jefferson, Prior Lake scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to to go up 11-2. Running got the win with four strong innings, allowing two unearned runs with five strikeouts.
Brandt, Dahl and Totten each pitched a scoreless relief inning.
Clausen homered, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Hebel also hit a home run, finishing 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Totten went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Fleek went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Bredeson drove in a run and Gabbard went 2 for 5.