The Prior Lake boys swimming team was a denied a third straight South Suburban Conference title this season.
The Lakers finished 8-1 in the SSC with its only loss to champion Lakeville South. Prior Lake is 26-1 in league duals over the past three seasons.
Next up for the Lakers is the Section 2AA meet, which is Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The prelims are the first day, followed by diving and then the finals.
The field is loaded with the likes of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie leading the way, along with Chaska/Chanhassen, Shakopee, Waconia, Burnsville and Bloomington Jefferson.
Prior Lake closed out the regular season winning its final two league duals — 100-78 versus Farmington Feb. 8 and 96-84 at Shakopee Feb. 4.
At sections, the winning relay team and top two finishers in each of the individual events make the Class AA state field. The top four divers also qualify.
The other way to get to state is meeting by the qualifying times, which in a tough field like Section 2AA will be Prior Lake's main focus.
Ninth-grader Ethan Kosin, junior Owen Dwyer and sophomores Victor Trinh and Kaiden Cheung will be ones to watch for Prior Lake at sections. The Lakers will also be looking to qualify all three relays, while junior Blake Wallen will be looking to get back to state in diving.
Wallen was ninth at state last year, one spot shy of the medal stand. Dwyer and Cheung were part of the Lakers' 400 freestyle relay that was 15th at state last season.
In beating Farmington, the Lakers won 11 of 12 events including all three relays.
Kosin, sophomore Jack Clay, junior Jackson Stout and senior Levente Szabo teamed up to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:45.08. Trinh, Dwyer, Kosing and Cheung were tops in the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.83).
Prior Lake went one-two in the 200 freestyle relay. Trinh, Dwyer, Cheung and Stout won (1:33.76), while junior Blake Viger, sophomore Michael Bremmer and ninth-graders Griffin Leining and Reese Haycraft were second (1:39.34).
Kosin won two individual events, claiming the 200 freestyle (1:51.90) and the 100 backstroke (56.31). Dwyer was tops in both the 200 individual medley (2:01.54) and the 100 butterfly (54.54), while Trinh won the 50 freestyle (22.40) and the 100 freestyle (48.67).
Cheung was first in the 500 freestyle (5:01.63) and second in the 200 individual medley (2:02.10). Wallen was victorious in diving (252.55 points).
Leining was second in the 100 butterfly (56.41), as was senior Zach Peterson in the 100 freestyle (51.89) and Clay in the 100 backstroke (59.30).
Against Shakopee, Prior Lake again won all three relays with Kosin, Stout, Lening and sophomore Tyler Leong claiming the 200 medley (1:47.55).
Cheung, Dwyer, Stout and Peterson won the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.45), while Trinh, Viger, Cheung and Kosin claimed the 400 freestyle relay (3:23.42).
Cheung won both the 200 freestyle (1:50.19) and the 100 butterfly (54.57) for the Lakers, while Dywer was tops in both the 100 freestyle (50.83) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.35).
Kosin claimed the 500 freestyle (4:46.97), while Stout won the 200 individual medley (2:10.48) and Trinh was a winner in the 100 backstroke (1:00.84). Wallen won diving (230)
Second-place finishes went to Trinh in the 100 butterfly (57.49), Lenining in the 100 freestyle (52.93), Peterson in the 50 freestyle (24.23), Leong in the 100 backstroke (1:01.31) and Stout in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.95).
This year's state meet is set for March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.