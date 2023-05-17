The Prior Lake softball team is starting to gain some steam for the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
The Lakers have won four straight South Suburban Conference games, including a 7-3 win at Eagan May 15. Eighth grader Lily Hopkins drove in three runs, while junior Brooke Thompson finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored.
Prior Lake (9-8 overall, 8-7 in the SSC) went into the game off an 8-6 loss at Wayzata May 13. Before that, the Lakers won three straight league games, including sweeping a doubleheader at Apple Valley May 12 winning 11-1 and 5-1.
Section 2AAAA play starts May 23 with the title game June 1. Miller Park in Eden Prairie is the venue for the entire tourney.
Eighth-ranked Shakopee (13-4), who has beaten Prior Lake twice, is headed for the No. 1 seed, while Minnetonka (12-7), Eden Prairie (11-8), Bloomington Jefferson (12-3) and Waconia (10-5) vying for a top-four seed.
Chaska (5-11) and defending champion Chanhassen (4-11) round out the field.
In beating Eagan, sophomore Bree Holmes tossed a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) with three strikeouts. Prior Lake scored four times in the fifth inning to go up 6-3.
Ninth grader Sydney Woyak went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Eighth grader Brynn Liddle also doubled and scored a run, while sophomore Alexa Bianchi-Rossi doubled and drove in a run.
Senior Brooke Holmes finished 1 for 3 with a double and run scored, while junior Courtney Hennen also had an RBI.
In the loss to Wayzata, the Lakers let a 6-3 lead get away as the Trojans scored three times in the fifth inning and twice in the sixth.
Eighth grader Peyton Chambers took the loss, giving up five runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Bree Holmes allowed three runs in one-third of an inning, but went 2 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate.
Chambers was 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Liddle and Hopkins both had doubles. Brooke Holmes and sophomore Sabrina Hauschildt each drove in one run.
In the first game with Apple Valley, the Lakers went up 5-0 after two innings and never looked back. Ninth grade Ada Joy Gerhardt got the win, working 3 2/3 innings and giving up one run with six strikeouts.
Chambers worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout.
Hopkins finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Liddle was 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Brooke Holmes also doubled and scored a run.
In the second game, Brooke Holmes led the way, going 3 for 4 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Hopkins finished 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Liddle also tripled and drove in a run, while Thompson was 1 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Bree Holmes had a hit and two runs scored. She also got the win, tossing four innings and allowing an unearned while striking out four. Chambers worked two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Prior Lake's last second championship came in 2013 when the Lakers were the state runner-up to Elk River.
Softball went to four classes in 2016. Since then, Prior Lake has a 11-12 playoff record.