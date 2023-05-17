Brooke Holmes

Senior Brooke Holmes had a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored in Prior Lake's doubleheader sweep over Apple Valley May 12.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake softball team is starting to gain some steam for the Section 2AAAA playoffs.

The Lakers have won four straight South Suburban Conference games, including a 7-3 win at Eagan May 15. Eighth grader Lily Hopkins drove in three runs, while junior Brooke Thompson finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

