The Prior Lake boys swimming team earned its best-ever finish at the Class AA State True Team Jan. 21.
The Lakers were third in the team standings with 1,683 points. Minnetonka ran away with the crown (2,274), while Wayzata was second (1,786).
Edina ended up fourth (1,561), followed by Chaska/Chanhassen (1,556), East Ridge (1,391), Eagan (1,258), Lakeville South (1,255), Brainerd (1,252), Maple Grove (1,249.5), Duluth East (1,184) and Stillwatew (1,090.5).
Prior Lake was competing in the state true team for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. The Lakers finished fourth last year and was sixth in 2021.
The eight section winners and four wildcard teams make up the state true team. Prior Lake was one of three Section 2AA teams to qualify, along with Minnetonka and Chaska/Chanhassen.
Sophomore Ethan Kosin and junior Kaiden Cheung led the Lakers at state. Kosin won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:36.49 and was tops in the 100 backstroke (50.35).
Cheung took first in the 100 butterfly (51.34) and ended up fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.05).
Kosin was also part of the 200 medley relay team with sophomore Griffin Lening, junior Victor Trinh and ninth grader Owen Beaudette that finished tied for first (1:36.15). Kosin anchored the 400 freestyle team to a runner-up finish (3:11.35) with Leining, Cheung and senior Owen Dwyer.
Trinh, Dwyer, Cheung and senior Jackson Stout ended up fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.88).
Meanwhile, Trinh ended up third in the 50 freestyle (21.68) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (48.74), while sophomore Braxton Helmers was fourth in the 100 backstroke (53.85).
Senior Blake Wallen also earned a top-five finish for Prior Lake, taking fourth in diving with 411.25 points. Sophomore Maddox Mork was ninth in diving (351.90).
Dwyer ended up ninth in the 100 butterfly (53.12) and 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:01.56). Beaudette was 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.95) as was sophomore Reese Haycraft in the 500 freestyle (5:03.07).
Other finishes for Prior Lake came from Leninig in the 200 individual medley (15th, 2:04.53) and the 100 butterfly (11th, 53.22), Haycraft in the 200 freestyle (16th, 1:52.44), Helmers in the 200 individual medley (13th, 2:03.11) and sophomore Matt Ondracek in the 500 freestyle (14th, 5:08.32).
Prior Lake will end the regular season Feb. 7 in a South Suburban Conference home win versus Apple Valley. The Lakers went into the state true team 6-0 in league duals.
This year's Section 2AA competition will be Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The prelims are first first, followed by diving and the finals. Minnetonka is the defending champion. The Lakers were fourth at sections last year.
The Class AA state meet is set for March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
