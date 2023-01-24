Reese Haycraft

Sophomore Reese Haycraft finished 10th in the 500 freestyle for Prior Lake at the Class AA State True Team Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

 Photo by Shawn Beaudette

The Prior Lake boys swimming team earned its best-ever finish at the Class AA State True Team Jan. 21.

The Lakers were third in the team standings with 1,683 points. Minnetonka ran away with the crown (2,274), while Wayzata was second (1,786).

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

