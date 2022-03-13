The Prior Lake boys hockey team made quite a debut in the Class AA state tournament.
Led by senior Alex Bump, the Lakers shocked second-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the quarterfinals March 10 at the Xcel Energy Center with a 6-0 upset victory.
Bump scored five goals and had an assist to lead the way, while senior Trevor Boschee made 22 saves for the shutout.
But that was the only win Prior Lake would get in its first-ever state appearance as the team ended up fourth.
Third-seeded Maple Grove earned a 6-2 victory over the Lakers in the semifinals the next day, and top-seeded Hill-Murray won 3-2 in overtime over Prior Lake in the third-place game March 12.
Prior Lake finished the season with a 19-12 record.
Bump scored seven goals in the three tournament games, while senior defenseman Jackson Anderson had a goal and three assists.
Both were named to the all-tournament team.
Prior Lake came out flying in the quarterfinals, like a team on a mission to prove it belonged there. Lakers coach Joe Pankratz didn't expect the game to go into running time in the third period, but he did expect his team to play well.
"I was pretty confident we would beat (Cretin), just the way we've been playing," he said.
Prior Lake went into state 14-3 in its last 17 games. Bump had four goals in Section 2AA title game, a 7-4 win over Chaska March 2.
It didn't take long for Bump to electrify the crowd in the state quarterfinals with a natural hat trick, scoring two quick goals 3:54 into the game. He netted his third with 1:43 left in the first period.
After a scoreless second period, Bump assisted on a goal from senior Sam Rice 5:20 into the third frame. Bump then tallied two more times to put the Raiders on running time with just under five minutes to play.
Rice, Anderson, senior Will Schumacher and sophomore Will Emerson each had two assists for the Lakers, while ninth-grader Levi Eiter had one.
Bump's five goals were two off the tournament record for a game. Hall of Famer John Mayasich scored seven goals in a game for Eveleth back in 1951, while also scoring a tournament record 15 goals in three state games that year.
Mayasich was in attendance for Bump's five-goal performance and the two met after the game.
"I wasn't thinking of scoring five goals at the beginning of the game," Bump said. "It just kind of came. I went and got one, got anther, had the hot streak in the first period and then I just kept going."
Semifinal loss
It was little more difficult for Bump and the Lakers in the semifinals against Maple Grove. The Crimson didn't allow Bump much free ice, sending multiple skaters his way every time he got near the puck.
Prior Lake trailed 3-1 after the first period, giving up a shorthanded goal with 47 seconds left in the frame.
Down 4-1, Bump scored 5:37 into the second period with Anderson getting the assist. But Maple Grove had an answer scoring twice in the final eight minutes of the period to lead 6-2 heading into third.
Senior Justin Kingery scored in the first period for the Lakers with senior Riley Dueber assisting. Boschee made 27 saves in goal.
Pankratz's said Maple Grove's size on defense made it tough on his forwards trying to get to the net.
"They played physical and fast," Pankratz said. "They smacked us pretty good, and we couldn't bounce back from it. It took us out of a lot of things we do as a team. The physical play was definitely a big part of it."
Taking fourth
Against Hill-Murray, Boschee helped keep the Lakers in the game making 33 saves. Anderson scored unassisted with 1:39 left in the second to tie the game at 2-2.
It stayed that way throughout the entire third period, before the Pioneers scored the game-winner 4:37 into overtime.
Bump scored the Lakers' first goal, tallying 53 seconds into the game. Schumacher and Dueber had the assists.
Hill-Murray tied the game at the 9:23 mark of the first period and then took a 2-1 lead with a goal 6:18 into the second frame.
Seniors lead
If Prior Lake wants to back to state next year, it will have to replace a very talented senior class. Bump, Schumacher and Rice each finished their careers more than 100 career points.
They were three of 11 seniors, including Boschee, Anderson, Dueber, Kingery, Blake Dicke, Tanner Lykken, Richard Carsten and Justin Simonson.
Bump, who will play Division I hockey next at the University of Vermont, set single-season records for Prior Lake this year in total points (83), goals scored (48) and assists (35).
Schumacher was second on the Lakers in points with 55 (23 goals, 32 assists), followed by Rice (12 goals, 31 assists), Anderson (7 goals, 27 assists), Dueber (12 goals, 19 assists), Kingery (10 goals, 9 assists), junior Joseph Rice (7 goals, 10 assists), Dicke (9 goals, 7 assists), Eiter (5 goals, 9 assists), Simonson (2 goals, 10 assists), Emerson (10 assists), junior Ben Pfannenstein (8 assists) and junior Paker Boyce (3 goals, 4 assists).
Boschee finished his final season in goal with a 2.46 goals-against average, an 0.892 save percentage and four shutouts.