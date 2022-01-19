The Prior Lake girls Alpine ski team ruled the slopes in a South Suburban Conference competition Jan. 18 at Buck Hill.
The Lakers won the team title with 338 points getting four skiers in the top 10. Ninth-grader Annabel McCann led the way taking third overall with a combined time of 53.61 on her two runs.
Eagan was a distant second in the team standings (289), followed by Lakeville North (266), Apple Valley/Rosemount (229), Lakeville South (199), Eastview (167) and Burnsville/Shakopee (128).
On the boys side, Lakeville North won the crown (397), followed by Rosemount (382) and the Lakers (363). Lakeville South was fourth (283), followed by and Eastview (251), Burnsville/Shakopee (240). Apple Valley (99) and Eagan (82).
The Section 6 meet is set for Feb. 8 at Buck Hill. The top-two teams make the state field in both the boys and girls fields, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
This year's state competition is Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. How many skiers can the Lakers qualify or can one or both squads make it as a team.
At sections, the top-four skiers count in the team standings. The Prior Lake girls would love to have four in the top 10 at sections, which would pretty much guarantee a state berth.
With 17 teams in the section field, four in the top 30 would likely get the job done.
Senior Emma Gannon was sixth in the Jan. 18 race for the Laker girls with a time of 54.71. Ninth-grader Anastasia Zadvornykh was eighth (55.60), and eighth-grader Kovyn Rice took ninth (55.70).
Eighth-grader Emily Reid was close to the top 10 for Prior Lake taking 12th (56.13), while seventh-grader Elizabeth McCroskey was 20th (63.19).
Other finishes for the girls included seventh-grader Maddi Beaulieu (24th, 66.51), ninth-grader Morgan Daugaard (25th, 68.15), seventh-grader Annika Johnson (28th, 69.21), senior Meg May (31st, 70.53), senior Giorgia Sagripanti (53rd, 92.07) and eighth-grader Annika Meyer (64th).
On the boys side, sophomore Braden Deboer led Prior Lake taking ninth overall with a time of 44.50. Senior Soren Featherstone was 12th (45.93), while senior Zander Leining ended up 15th (47.93) and junior Luke Bloomer took 17th (50.43).
Other finishes for the boys came from sophomore Riley Spieler (19th, 51.29), ninth-grader Tegan Featherstone (24th, 52.89), ninth-grader Robert McCroskey (31st, 55.74), senior Tyler Schaefer (44th, 61.70), junior Aden Syverson (45th, 62.28) and ninth-grader Ethan Glynn (59th, 77.98).