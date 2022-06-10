There will be no third straight state title for the Prior Lake girls lacrosse team.
The top-seeded Lakers were denied the Section 6 crown June 9 on their home turf with a 13-11 loss to second-seeded Rosemount in the Section 6 championship.
Prior Lake scored a combined 40 goals in its first two playoff wins, rolling to a 19-2 triumph over eighth-seeded Minneapolis in the quarterfinals June 2 and 21-6 over fourth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals June 7.
The Lakers finished the season with a 14-2 overall record (6-1 in the South Suburban Conference). The team's other loss was 7-5 to Lakeville South in a game that determined the league title back on May 12.
Prior Lake earned an 11-10 conference win against Rosemount back on May 3. In the rematch, the Irish got off to a great start scoring seven straight goals in the first half to build an 8-2 lead.
The Lakers didn't go away quietly. Down 9-4 at the break, Prior lake closed to within a goal three times — 9-8, 11-10 and 12-11 — but could never get the equalizer.
Junior Megan Sporney scored with 3:46 left to play in the game to cut the lead to 12-11. But Rosemount answered the goal 1:56 later and then held on down the stretch to pull off the upset.
Sporney led the Lakers with four goals, while junior Rachel Ward had three goals and an assist. Senior Lindsey Grove chipped in two goals and an assist, while sophomore Sadie Chappuis and senior Ava Schiltz each scored once.
Chappuis also had an assist for the Lakers, while ninth-grader Olivia Doyen made seven saves in goal.
Emma Duchscherer and Sayla Lotysz combined to score nine of Rosemount's 13 goals.
In the win over Jefferson, Schiltz scored five goals to lead Prior Lake, while Grove had three goals and two assists. Sporney recorded three goals and an assist, while Chappuis also scored three times.
Winter finished with two goals and five assists, while Ward had two goals and an assist. Senior Jayne Bernick finished with a goal and four assists, while eighth-grader Britney Pinkowski and ninth-grader Abby Grove also had goals.
Doyen made four saves in goal. She only had to make one stop in the win over Minneapolis.
Prior Lake led 12-1 at the break. Lindsey Grove led the offense with three goals and four assists, while Schiltz and Ward both had two goals and an assist.
Winter, Chappuis and Sporney both scored two goals, while ninth-grader Tali Baldzicki had a goal and two assists. Bernick had a goal and an assist, while eighth-grader Keeley Mohling, senior Gretchen McCann, sophomore Kayleigh Sandell and Abby Grove all scored once.
Prior Lake will lose seven seniors — Josie Wilhelm, Kendra Knutson, Abby Johnson, Grove, Bernick, McCann and Schiltz — so there will be plenty of talent back for the Lakers to be a state factor again next spring.
Schiltz led the Lakers in points and goals scored this spring 59 (42 goals, 17 assists), while Ward had 32 goals and 14 assists and Bernick had 22 goals and 21 assists.
Winter finished with 27 goals and 13 assists, followed by Lindsey Grove (16 goals, 22 assists), Chappuis (25 goals, 11 assists), Sporney (24 goals, 8 assists) and Abby Grove (17 goals, 3 assists).
Doyen made 80 total saves on the season, posting a .479 save percentage.