The Prior Lake girls track team has competed in the Class 3A State True Team Meet in 10 of the past 13 seasons.
But this year's competition was different than in previous years. It was a virtual competition due to COVID-19. Qualifying teams had between May 24-29 to compete in a competition and those scores would be used for the state results.
Prior Lake's results came from the Rosemount Alternative True Team competition May 26. It was an eight-team competition, which featured six of the state qualifying teams.
The Lakers were fifth in that meet with 510 points and the results from the competition also put Prior Lake fifth in the virtual state meet with 853 points.
Rosemount won the state true team title with 1,272.5 points, followed by Wayzata (1,265.5), Minnetonka (1,119.5) and Lakeville South (896).
Senior Samantha Barrett continues to raise the bar in the triple jump. She won the Class AA state title in that event as a sophomore. She didn't get to defend her crown last year because all sports in the spring last season were canceled due to COVID-19.
Barrett took first in the triple jump at the state team, breaking her own school record with a winning mark of 40-07. She was more than four feet better than the runner-up finisher (36-4 1/4).
Barrett also took third in the long jump (17-5 1/4), while junior Ashlyn Jore was fourth (17-3 1/4) for the Lakers.
Jore and junior Mari Mohling tied for first in the high jump with a height of 5-2.
Prior Lake's 4x800 relay team of seventh-graders Isabelle Reinders, Sara Gastony and Keely Mohling and eighth-grader Layla Vennink took first with a time of 9:34.2. The 4x200 team of Barrett, sophomore Reese Weimerskirch, junior Juliann Will and ninth-grader Addyson White was third (1:46.86).
Sophomore Olivia Duncan was second in the discus (129-05) for Prior Lake, while senior Kathryn Nollette tied for fifth in the pole vault (9-6).
Junior Jillian Hiveley was fourth in both the 100 hurdles (15.16) and 300 hurdles (45.82), while White took fifth in the 200 (26.41).
Prior Lake's 4x100 relay team of Barrett, Jore, ninth-grader Valencia Haughton and senior Jayla Henderson took eighth (52.02), while the 4x400 team of sophomore Celia Kiley, eighth-grader Briarleigh Dahl, eighth-grader Sydney Dubore and ninth-grader Clara Gillen ended up 10th (4:27.25).
Other top-12 individual finishes for the Lakers included Henderson in the discus (8th, 116-08) and White in the 400 (12th, 1:00.91).
Prior Lake took second in the Section 3AAA True Team behind Rosemount, but still earned a wildcard berth to state. The eight section winners and four wildcard teams make the field.
Prior Lake will have to contend with Rosemount again in the Section 3AA meet. The prelims are June 9 in Prior Lake, while the finals are June 11 n Eagan.
This year's Class AA state meet is set for June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Boys will start at 10 a.m., followed by the girls at 3 p.m. The 3,200 meters will be held June 17 for boys and girls in both classes.