Olivia Hansen was busy in goal in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Feb. 11.
The sophomore goalie on the Prior Lake girls hockey team made 55 saves in the seventh-seeded Lakers' 3-0 loss at second-seeded Holy Family.
Prior Lake finished the season with a 6-19-1 overall record (4-14 in the South Suburban Conference). It was the Lakers' 12th straight losing season and the fourth straight year falling in the first round of the playoffs.
Prior Lake has just four playoff wins since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2003-04 school year. The program's last winning season was in 2009-10 when the team had 15 wins (15-9-2).
The Lakers will lose six seniors from this year's squad — Halle Hallberg, Adrienne Zollman, Ryane Kearns, Jenna Johnson, Lindsey Grove and Bren Emerson.
Prior Lake will have its top three scorers back next year in juniors Lula Swanson, Ava Guillemette and Brooke Holmes. Swanson led the team points with 30 as well as goals scored with 20.
Guillemette finished with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists), while Holmes led in assists with 12, adding four goals.
Grove finished fourth in total points for the Lakers with four goals and six assists, while Kearns had two goals and six assists.
Ninth-grader Sydney Kashmark had four goals and four assists, followed by junior Jaiden Zollman (2 goals, 4 assists), Adrienne Zollman (5 assists), Hallberg (1 goal, 3 assists) and ninth-grader Gianna Neist (2 goals, 1 assist).
Hansen played nearly all the minutes in goal for the Lakers this winter. She finished the season with a 3.49 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and two shutouts.
Hansen's 55 saves against Holy Family were a career-best. She had 16 games of 30 or more saves this season and six games of 40-plus stops.
Against Holy Family, the Lakers trailed only 1-0 after two periods of play. The Fire scored two goals 33 second apart midway through the third period to pull away from Prior Lake.
Sedona Blair had the shutout for Holy Family with 20 saves. Twenty-five of Hansen's saves came in the first period.