The Prior Lake girls cross country team was hoping to challenge for the state title at the Class AAA meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
But the Lakers and the rest of the field were no match for No. 1-ranked Wayzata. The Trojans finished with 39 team points, well ahead of runner-up Minnetonka (89).
Mounds View finished a distant third (127), followed by Centennial (156), Prior Lake (174), St. Michael-Albertville (191), Farmington (194), Brainerd (199), Hopkins (226), Northfield (254), Forest Lake (268), Eastview (286), Roseville (318), Woodbury (357), Stillwater (417) and Eagan (424).
Prior Lake was making its 16th state appearance since 1989. They were third at state last fall. The program's best-ever finish was in 2009 when it was second.
Each team's top five runners count in the state team standings. Wayzata had all five of its runners in the top 14.
Prior Lake's best finish from sophomore Layla Vennink, who finished 23rd overall on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 19:05.06. She was 15th in the team competition.
Ninth grader Isabelle Reinders ended up 35th overall (22nd in the team race, 19:17.86) for the Lakers, followed by sophomore Maggie Hoen in 56th (37th in the team, 19:37.66), ninth grader Kelly Mohling in 70th (47th in the team, 19:47.27) and sophomore Talia Bushman in 79th (53rd in the team, 19:55.52).
Sophomore Sophia Basile also competed for Prior Lake, finishing 84th overall and 56th in the team race (20:00.13), while ninth grader Sara Gastony ended up in 91st overall (60th in the team, 20:11.73).
Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata was in the individual state champion with a time of 16:47.61.
Meanwhile, junior Hootie Hage was representing the Prior Lake boys team in the state race. He ended up 15th overall with a time of 15:45.64.
Aidan Jones of Minneapolis Washburn was the boys' individual champion with a time of 15:121.73. Wayzata also won the boys' team crown (57), followed by Rosemount (98) and Lakeville North (113).
Hage made state by taking fourth in the Section 2AAA race Oct. 25 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista. The top two teams make the state field in both the boys and girls section competitions, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads.
The Prior Lake girls were runner-up to Minnetonka in the section race to qualify for state for a third straight year and for the fourth time since 2018.
Hage was seventh at state last year as a sophomore. In 2020, the Minnesota State High School League did not have any state competitions for all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the Twin Cities Running Club put on a Cross Country Showcase (an unofficial state meet) at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater, where the Prior Lake boys won the title. Hage was a big part of that Lakers' team.
The Prior Lake girls also competed in the unofficial state meet taking eighth.
Other finishes for the Laker girls at state over the years include fourth in both 2005 and 2007; fifth in 2006; seventh in 1989; ninth in 2010; 10th in 1993, 2001, 2004 and 2008; 13th in 2011; 15th in 2003 and 16th in 2018.