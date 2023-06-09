The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team was left on the state doorstep for the second straight season.

The top-seeded Lakers let a four-goal lead at halftime get away, getting outscored 6-1 in the final 25-plus minutes of action in a 10-9 home loss in overtime to second-seeded Edina in Section 6 title game June 8.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

