The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team was left on the state doorstep for the second straight season.
The top-seeded Lakers let a four-goal lead at halftime get away, getting outscored 6-1 in the final 25-plus minutes of action in a 10-9 home loss in overtime to second-seeded Edina in Section 6 title game June 8.
Edina won the faceoff in overtime, roared down the field and scored 2:12 into the extra session to claim its first-ever state berth.
It was the second straight season Prior Lake has fell in the section final, losing 13-11 at home to Rosemount last spring. The Lakers finished this season with a 13-2 overall mark, taking second in the South Suburban Conference with a 6-1 mark.
Prior Lake back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2021, and were state qualifiers in 2015, 2016 and 2017. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior Lake's other loss this season was 14-13 to top-ranked Lakeville South, the defending state champion, in conference play May 23, which ended the Lakers' regular season.
Prior Lake had only had four seniors — Megan Sporney, Nina Winter, Rachel Ward and Ruby Burandt — so there will be plenty of talent back next year. However, Burandt played most of the minutes in goal, while Sporney, Winter and Ward combined for 118 goals.
Against Edina, Ward led the team with three goals, while Sporney and Winter both scored twice. Juniors Kayleigh Sandell and Sadie Chappuis each had a goal and an assist.
Winter scored with her second goal of the game with about 17 minutes left to play in the second half, giving the Lakers a 9-6 lead. But Edina dominated the play most of the second half, getting four goals, including the game-winner, from senior Nicola Santoni.
Burandt finished with eight saves. Ninth graders Britney Pinkowski and Keeley Mohling and Winter each had one assist.
Sporney led the Lakers in goals scored on the season with 41, adding nine assists. Ward and Winter tied for the team lead in total points with 65 with Ward recording 39 goals and 26 assists, and Winter finishing with 38 goals and 27 assists.
Sandell was fourth in total points with 49 (37 goals, 12 assists), followed by Chappuis (15 goals, 20 assists), sophomore Tali Baldzicki (13 goals, 7 assists), sophomore Sophia Basile (15 goals, 4 assists), sophomore Abby Grove (11 goals, 6 assists), Mohling (6 goals, 3 assists), Pinkowski (3 goals, 5 assists) and ninth grader Annika Meyer (4 goals, 1 assist).
Burandt finished with a .429 save percentage on the season.