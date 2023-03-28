The Prior Lake girls track team has the talent back to again be a contender in the postseason meets.
Senior Olivia Duncan, junior Addyson White, sophomore Layla Vennik and ninth graders Isabelle Reinders and Sara Gastony are five Lakers back who competed at the Class AAA state meet last spring.
White earned the team's best finish, making a run at the 300 hurdles title. She finished second with a time of 43.61, which was. 51 off the winning time of Ava Cinnamo of Rosemount.
White was also part of the 4x100 relay that took third. Duncan finished fifth in the discus.
Overall, Prior Lake finished tied for ninth in the state team standings with Eden Prairie last season.
First-year Lakers head coach Jummy Barlass has a lot of talent to work with again this spring, which also includes junior Hannah Cole and senior Sophia Crespo.
Cole ended fourth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles in the Section 2AAA meet last year. Reinders was third in the 800, while junior Annaliese Cundiff was fourth in the pole vault.
Gastony ended up fifth in the 800 (2:24.97) for Prior Lake, as did sophomore Ava Lofness in the long jump. Junior Clara Gillen was seventh in the 300 hurdles, while senior Alexa Hauschild was eighth in the shot put.
Vennik was also eighth in the 1,600, as was senior Aubree Taylor in the 3,200.
"(Our goal is to) send as many kids to the state meet as possible, and hopefully have a few state champions," Barlass said. "We want to finish in the top of the conference as a team and earn a bid to the state true team meet."
Prior Lake finished fourth at the South Suburban Conference Championships last year and took second in the Section 3AAA True Team, but it did not qualify for state.
The eight section champions automatically make the field, along with four wildcard teams, and the Lakers fell short of one of those spots.
In Section 2AAA last spring, Prior Lake was runner-up to Minnetonka. The field will be strong again with the likes of Eden Prairie as well, along with Shakopee, Chaska, Chanhassen, Bloomington Jefferson and Waconia.
Barlass believes her team can have impact in the section if it can find some depth in certain events.
"I feel like we are strong in distance, hurdles and throws," Barlass said. "We have some for sure standouts in those events, though we still need to find some depth on the roster in those same areas. We lost a lot of girls to graduation in jumps, particularly high jump and long jump, and the sprint relays."
Weather permitting, the Lakers will begin their outdoor season at their own invitational April 13. The Section 3AAA True Team will be May 9 in Rosemount, while SSC Championships are set for May 23-24 in Burnsville.
The Section 2AAA prelims will be May 31 with the finals June 2 at Eden Prairie High School.
The Class AAA state competition will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for a third straight spring with the prelims June 8 and the finals June 10.
Rosemount won its second straight state team title last year, followed by runner-up Minnetonka and third-place Edina.