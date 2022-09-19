Layla Vennink

Sophomore Layla Vennink finished fourth overall to lead Prior Lake to the team title in the Lakeville Applejack Invitational Sept. 16 at Aronson Park.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls cross country team made a statement at the Lakeville AppleJack Invitational Sept. 16 at Aronson Park.

The No. 3-ranked Lakers have five runners in the top 14 in winning the 17-team competition with 55 points, which was 24 better than No. 4 Edina.

