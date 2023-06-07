Kayleigh Sandell

Junior Kayleigh Sandell scored four goals in top-seeded Prior Lake's 16-9 win over Bloomington Jefferson in the Section 6 semifinals March 6.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team needs one more win to reclaim its Section 6 title.

Senior Megan scored five of her six goals in the second half in leading the top-seeded Lakers to a 16-9 home win over fourth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals June 6. Junior Kayleigh Sandell chipped in four goals.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events