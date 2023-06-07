The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team needs one more win to reclaim its Section 6 title.
Senior Megan scored five of her six goals in the second half in leading the top-seeded Lakers to a 16-9 home win over fourth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals June 6. Junior Kayleigh Sandell chipped in four goals.
Prior Lake opened the playoffs with an 17-0 victory over eighth-seeded Apple Valley-Burnsville June 1. Junior Sadie Chappuis led the with two goals and two assists, while senior Nina Winter led in assists with three.
The Lakers (13-1 overall) will face second-seeded Edina (13-2) in the title game June 8. The two teams met in the regular season back on April 17 with Prior Lake winning 14-8 on the road.
The Lakers were upset in the section title game last year, falling 11-10 to Rosemount. Before that, Prior Lake won back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2021. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers also won section titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
The state tournament will be June 13, 15 and 17 at White Bear Lake and Stillwater High Schools. Lakeville South is the defending champion.
In beating Jefferson, Prior Lake led 8-2 at the break, but the Jaguars made things interesting in the second half scoring the first three goals to trim the deficit to three goals.
Two goals from Sporney and one from senior Rachel Ward pushed the lead back to 11-8. Sporney scored three straight goals to give her team a 15-9 advantage.
Ward finished with three goals and two assists for the Lakers, while Winter and ninth graders Keeley Mohling and Britney Pinkowski also had goals. Chappuis finished with two assists, while Sporney had one.
Senior Ruby Burandt made five saves in goal. She and sophomore Addie Christianson combined on the shutout in beating Apple Valley-Burnsville.
Sporney and sophomores Sophia Basile and Tali Baldzicki each had two goals, while Sandell, Pinkowski, Mohling Ward, sophomores Abby Grove and Chrissy Sabby, ninth grader Annika Meyer, eighth grader Maddi Beaulieu and seventh grader Hollie Bouressa all scored once.
Pinksowski, Ward, Grove and Chappuis each finished with two assists, while sophomore Lauren Jonas had one.