Annabel McCann won't be alone at the Alpine state ski meet Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The sophomore will have her entire Prior Lake girls team with her as the Lakers finished runner-up in the Section 6 competition Feb. 7 at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
McCann finished 16th overall at state last year. At sections, she led Prior Lake with a third-place overall with a combined time of 51.14 on her two runs.
The top two teams make state in both the boys and girls competitions, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads. Junior Blake Stout qualified for the Prior Lake boys with an eighth-place finish with a combined time of 49.52.
The Laker boys ended up seventh in the team standings out of 18 schools with 258 points. Edina claimed the crown (351), while Lakeville South was second (312) and Chaska finished third (287).
Eagan won the girls championship with 302 points, followed by Prior Lake (291) and Lakeville South (271).
The Laker girls' next-best finisher behind McCann was ninth grader Kovyn Rice, who finished sixth (52.19).
Eighth grader Elizabeth McCroskey ended up 25th (55.4) for the Laker girls, followed by ninth grader Emily Reid in 27th (55.91), seventh grader Olivia Reid in 30th (56.7) and ninth grader Annika Meyer in 36th (58.03).
The top four skiers count in the team standings.
Other finishes for the Prior Lake boys came from sophomore Brad Stout in 28th (53.17), senior Luke Bloomer in 46th (56.89), senior Soren Featherstone in 52nd (57.78), junior Riley Spieler in 56th (58.65) and seventh grader Carson Cryer in 66th (60.08).
At state, Minnetonka is the defending state champs for both the boys and the girls. The Skipper boys will be back to defend their title, while there will be a new team champion in the girls competition as Minnetonka failed to qualify out of Section 5.
McCann's 16th-place at state for Prior Lake last year was third best for the Prior Lake girls in the last decade. Ashley George, a 2021 graduate, finished fifth as a junior and seventh as senior for the Lakers.
George is the only Prior Lake skier to ever compete in six state meets.