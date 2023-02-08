Prior Lake Alpine

The Prior Lake girls took second in the Section 1 meet Feb. 1 at Buck Hill in Burnsville to qualify for the Alpine state meet. Member of the team are Olivia Reid (81), Kovyn Rice (27), Annika Meyer (95) Annabel McCann (8), Emily Reid (48) and Elizabeth McCroskey (67).

 Twitter photo by @SkiPrior

Annabel McCann won't be alone at the Alpine state ski meet Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

The sophomore will have her entire Prior Lake girls team with her as the Lakers finished runner-up in the Section 6 competition Feb. 7 at Buck Hill in Burnsville.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

