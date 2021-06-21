The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team didn't leave anything to chance in winning their second straight state title.
The top-seeded Lakers spotted second-seeded Lakeville South a 3-1 lead early in the title game June 18 and then took over from there en route to a 15-7 triumph at Stillwater High School.
Prior Lake scored the final eight goals of the first half to lead 9-3 at the break, and scored four of the first five goals in the second half to put the Cougars away.
Last season, the Lakers didn't get a chance to defend their 2019 state championship because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring sports across the state.
Prior Lake was third at state in 2017, fourth in 2016 and fifth in 2015.
"The team prepared in the offseason leading up to the 2020 season with the ultimate goal of being state champions," Coach Heather Pierson said. "The pandemic took a lot of wind out of our sails and the team had to adjust and gear up for another offseason of training.
"The 2021 season was our time to bring all that they prepared for over the last two offseasons," Pierson added. "However, with the loss of a season came with a completely new team and new chemistry that had to be established. We worked hard to bring this team back together and stepping into new roles on the team."
Pierson knew her team would have a target on their back heading into the season. The Lakers were ranked nationally in the preseason.
Prior Lake started the spring with a loss in the season opener April 17, falling 10-8 at Edina. But from there, the Lakers reeled off 18 straight wins, while avenging that defeat to the Hornets in the Section 6 title game June 10, winning 11-6.
Prior Lake opened state play with two easy wins — 17-7 over Andover June 16 in the quarterfinals and 18-10 over fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's the next day in the semifinals.
Seniors Payton Bloedow and Mackenzie Salentre led the Lakers in title game. Salentre scored six goals, while Bloedow finished with four goals and two assists.
Despite the gaudy offensive numbers for Prior Lake all season long, strong defense has also been this team's strength.
Pierson said all season that her team has adjusted well early in games to what the opposing team is doing offensively, despite giving up some goals or falling behind.
"The defense adjusts to what they see and start executing after the couple goals that go in," she said. "The defense performed extremely well and it fuels our offense to then translate turnovers or transitions into goals on the other end.
"Everyone stepped up, and we had a lot of players that got in during the state championship game, different from 2019 when I played only 13 players," Pierson added. "We lose a lot of talent with our senior class, but we are excited with the young talent that will return for the 2022 season."
Bloedow's and Salentre's offense and leadership will be missed next year, along with fellow seniors Jade Haugen, Riley Dahl, Claire Hitz, Cayla Collins, Meghan McGowan and Jordan Gardner.
Bloedow leaves as the Lakers' all-time leading scorer with 209 career goals. She finished this season with 78 goals and 18 assists.
Saentre had 34 goals and seven assists on the year, while Haugen had 33 goals and 20 assists.
Haugen had two goals and two assists in the title game, while sophomores Nina Winter and Megan Sporney each scored once.
Junior Jayne Bernick picked up an assist for the Lakers, while eighth-grader Olivia Doyen made five saves in goal.
Prior Lake beat Lakeville South 13-9 back on May 13 in South Suburban Conference play. The Lakers went unbeaten in the league (8-0) for the fifth straight year.
Prior Lake has won 44 straight league games dating back to the 2016 season and has a 52-1 conference mark since 2015.
The Lakers have also amassed an incredible 100-11 overall record since 2015, including winning five of the last six Section 6 titles.
In the state semifinal win over Benilde-St. Margaret's, Prior Lake jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first 13 minutes of play and never looked back.
Salentre led the way with five goals and two assists, while Bloedow and Bernick each scored three times. Haugen and juniors Lindsey Grove and Ava Schiltz each had two goals, while sophomore Rachel Ward scored once.
Winter finished with three assists, while Bloedow had two and Ward and Grove each had one. Doyen made 11 saves in goal.
Against Andover, Prior Lake dominated the first half again, leading 12-2 at the break. Bloedow led the offense with six goals, adding an assist, while Salentre scored four times.
Winter had two goals and two assists, while Ward, Schlitz, Grove, Haugen and junior Ryane Kearns each scored once. Haugen and Grove also has assists.
Doyen made two saves in goal, while Gardner also got some time in net. Doyen finished her first season as the Lakers' No. 1 goal with a 0.497 save percentage.
Winter scored 33 goals and added 28 assists for the Lakers on the year, while Schiltz had 33 goals and 10 assists.
Bernick finished with 20 goals and nine assists, followed by Grove (18 goals, 8 assists), Ward (18 goals, 12 assists), Sporney (18 goals, 5 assists), junior Josie Wilhelm (7 goals, 5 assists) and Hitz (6 goals, 4 assists).