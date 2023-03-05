There's plenty to build on for Prior Lake girls basketball program.
The third-seeded Lakers fell short of a Section 2AAAA title shot March 4 with a 50-36 loss at second-seeded Eden Prairie in the semifinals. Prior Lake opened the playoffs with a 41-35 quarterfinal home win over sixth-seeded Shakopee March 1.
The Lakers finished the season under first-year coach Maurice Hodges with a 16-10 record, while tying for second with Rosemount in the South Suburban Conference with an 11-6 mark. Lakeville North won the title (14-3).
Prior Lake has just one senior on the team, Alexa Hauschildt, so expect the Lakers to again be conference and section contenders next winter.
Junior Cecilia McNair was Prior Lake's leading scorer at 14.5 points, while the next three were all sophomores, Bree Bowman (11.1), Brooklynn Holmberg (8.3) and Alaya Carter (6.6).
Juniors Julia Thoms and Anna Van-Helden and sophomore Haven Fisher averaged 5.7, 5.4 and 5.2 points, respectively, followed by sophomores Anna Trachsel (4.8) and Joselyn Horner (4.7).
In the loss to Eden Prairie, Prior Lake got down 28-19 at the break and couldn't come all the way back. Carter and Holmberg finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Thoms scored nine points, while McNair had four and Bowman chipped in two points.
Eden Prairie also beat Prior Lake back on Dec. 7, winning 81-55 at home.
Meanwhile, in the quarterfinals, Prior Lake hung on to knock off rival Shakopee, the defending champions. Horner knocked down 5 of 7 free throws in the final 34 seconds to help the Lakers secure the win, finishing with eight points.
Prior Lake led 25-21 at the break. Both teams combined for just 18 points in the second half. The Sabers held a 35-33 lead with under three minutes to play, but McNair erased that deficit with a three-point play with 2:14 remaining.
Prior Lake led 36-35 down the stretch, before Horner iced the game at the free throw line.
McNair led all scorers with 15 points, while Carter and Trachsel both scored five. Thoms and Van-Helden both added three points, while Bowman scored two.
Prior Lake went 3-0 against Shakopee this season, including two wins in conference play. The last time the Lakers swept the Sabers in SSC action was the 2017-18 season.
The was also the last year Prior Lake made the state field, winning the Section 2AAAA crown that winter. The next four seasons Prior Lake had a combined mark of 47-51.
The Lakers also qualified for state in Class 3A in 1999, 2002 and 2003. The program moved to the top class at the start of the 2003-04 school year.