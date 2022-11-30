Luke McCullough

Senior Luke McCullough is back for Prior Lake this winter as the Lakers will try to improve on last season’s 11-17 overall record, 7-11 in the South Suburban Conference.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys basketball team has some depth, but not a ton of varsity experience.

The Lakers lost their top-five scorers to graduation last year, but they were the only seniors who got significant varsity minutes. So there is some talent back as Prior Lake tries to improve on last year’s 11-17 overall record, including 7-11 in the South Suburban Conference.

