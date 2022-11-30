The Prior Lake boys basketball team has some depth, but not a ton of varsity experience.
The Lakers lost their top-five scorers to graduation last year, but they were the only seniors who got significant varsity minutes. So there is some talent back as Prior Lake tries to improve on last year’s 11-17 overall record, including 7-11 in the South Suburban Conference.
“We have a group of talented juniors and sophomores who will all get the opportunity this year, and I’m excited for what they will be able to bring to the team,” Prior Lake coach Jon Miller said.
Senior Luke McCullough is the team’s top returning scorer. The 6-foot-6 center scored 4.1 points per game last winter.
Senior Joey Krouse returns to the back court. He averaged 3.6 points per game while senior Luke Mortensen averaged 3.1 points. Senior Luke Crosby also got some varsity minutes last year.
Seniors Joe Ofori, Jamison Lien, Vinny Deluca and Gavin Pierce also figure into the rotation for the Lakers.
“We will have more depth than we have had in the past,” Miller said. “We will be able to rotate a variety of different players who have unique skill sets. We should be able to defend more consistently and attack the offensive boards more aggressively. We are really looking forward to a great season.”
Prior Lake went 1-1 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs last year, earning an 86-78 win at third-seeded Minnetonka in the quarterfinals before falling 77-48 to second-seeded Eden Prairie in the semifinals.
Eden Prairie went on to win the section crown.
Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, at No. 4 and No. 9, respectively, are the only two section teams ranked in the Class 4A preseason poll. The rest of the field includes Shakopee, Chaska, Chanhassen, Edina and Waconia.
In the SSC, there are three teams ranked in the preseason poll: No. 2 Lakeville North, No. 5 Eastview and No. 8 Lakeville South.
Prior Lake opens the season playing four straight section teams — Minnetonka (Dec. 2), Chanhassen (Dec. 6), Chaska (Dec. 9) and Eden Prairie (Dec. 13).
The Lakers then take on No. 3 Wayzata, the state runner-up last year, on the road Dec. 16 before opening the conference season at home Dec. 20 against Rosemount.
“We have a very tough schedule,” Miller said. “We don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but we will get better every day. We have a group of guys who compete and love to play. The goal is to be ready for the rigors of the conference (season) and Section 2AAAA.”
Prior Lake is still looking for its first state berth as a Class 4A program. The team joined the top class at the start of the 2003-04 school year.
The Lakers were a Class 3A program from 1997 to 2003 when the Minnesota State High School League went to four classes. Prior Lake won back-to-back state championships in 1977 and 1978 in Class 2A when there were only two classes in the state.
The Lakers have made just one section finals appearance as a Class 4A team and that was in 2019 when the team lost 62-45 to Eden Prairie at home in the title game.
Eden Prairie has ended Prior Lake’s season the last four years, including in the semifinals in 2020 and in the quarterfinals in 2021.
The Lakers are also 0-12 against the Eagles since joining the top basketball class.
This year’s Section 2AAAA quarterfinals start March 8. The semifinals will be March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for March 21-25 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Park Center is the defending champion, beating Wayzata 58-53 in the title game last season.