Alex Carlson

Senior Alex Carlson is back to help anchor the Prior Lake defense this falls as the Lakers hope to improve on last year's three wins.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys soccer team should again be a factor in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAA.

The Lakers struggled last fall to a 3-11-2 record overall (1-7-1 in league play), losing 10 times by shutout. Prior Lake lost in an overtime shootout in the section quarterfinals to Eden Prairie.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

