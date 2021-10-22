The Prior Lake football team is entering the Class 6A playoffs on an emotional high.
The Lakers honored their senior class Oct. 20 with a 56-21 home rout over Park. Prior Lake was up 28-7 after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Lakers went into the game off an improbable 27-24 home win over Rosemount Oct. 14. Prior Lake scored on a 54-yard hook-and-ladder on the game's final play.
Senior quarterback Kyle Haas threw a 14-yard crossing route to senior Ryan Anderson over the middle. As soon as Anderson caught the pass, he lateraled the ball to junior Joey Krouse who was going in the opposite direction.
Krouse got the pitch, made a quick move, turned up the sidelines and went 46 yards untouched for the game-winning score.
Rosemount took a 24-21 lead scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds to play. A roughing penalty on the ensuing kickoff gave the Lakers a little better field position on their own 46-yard line, which helped set up the dramatic hook-and-ladder finish.
The Lakers (5-3 overall) hope the momentum of the last two wins carries into the Class 6A playoffs. The 32-team playoff bracket came out Oct. 22 and is available at mshsl.org/section-events.
Prior Lake earned the No. 5 seed out of Section 6 and will be on the road in the first round Oct. 29 at fourth-seeded East Ridge (5-3) from Section 3 starting at 7 p.m.
The top seeds from the four sections include No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie (7-1) out of Section 6, No. 4 Maple Grove (7-1) from Section 5, No. 3 Stillwater (7-1) from Section 4 and No. 1 Lakeville South (8-0) from Section 3.
If Prior Lake beats East Ridge, it will likely play at Maple Grove in the second round Nov. 5, providing the Crimson beat eighth-seeded Roseville (0-8) in its first-round game.
The last time Prior Lake started the playoffs on the road was in 2009 when it lost 49-20 at Bloomington Kennedy. The Lakers are 0-17 on the road and in neutral sites in the postseason since becoming a big-school program at the start of the 2003 season.
Conversely, Prior Lake is 16-1 at home in the playoffs since joining the top class. The one loss was 21-19 to Kennedy in 2010.
The Lakers' three losses this fall are to Shakopee (49-27), Eden Prairie (52-17) and Lakeville South (25-13).
Meanwhile, the win over Rosemount is likely Prior Lake's best win of the regular season. That was a back-and-fourth game right up until the final play.
Rosemount led 14-7 at the break. The Lakers opened the scoring on a 59-yard touchdown run from Krouse.
Prior Lake tied the game at 14-14 in the third quarter when senior Cooper Busch scored from 3 yards out. The Lakers took a 21-17 lead with 1:12 to go in the fourth quarter on senior Ryan Horejsi's 1-yard touchdown run.
Junior Grayson Spronk led Prior Lake on the ground with 109 yards rushing on 23 carries, adding four catches for 65 yards. Haas completed 7 of 9 passes for 136 yards.
Senior Carter Berggren led the Lakers' defense with 10 tackles, while senior Ryan Schultze had nine and junior Aidan Gegenhemer and senior Cole Edwards both had eight.
Against Park, the game was pretty much over after the first quarter. Haas hooked up with Krouse on a 52-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.
Horejsi, Krouse and senior Daveon McMillan had scoring runs of 1, 25 and 1 yard, respectively, to give the Lakers a 28-7 lead.
Haas threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter — 9 yards to junior Jake Frier and 4 yards to Anderson — to give Prior Lake a 42-7 advantage.
McMillan had a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Lakers, while senior Kevion York added a 4-yard touchdown in the final quarter to cap off the scoring.