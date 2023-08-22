The Prior Lake volleyball team is looking for a spike upward in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAAA.
The Lakers graduated seven seniors from last year's team that finished 11-18 overall, 4-5 in league play, losing in the first round of section play in four sets to Eden Prairie. Senior Liz Coleman, who led the team in kills and ace serves last year with 181 and 54 respectively, also transferred to Southwest Christian.
It was second straight season Prior Lake lost in the first round of the playoffs. Volleyball went to four classes in 2021.
Since winning a third straight Section 2AAA title in 2017, the Lakers have a 1-4 playoff record. There was no 2020 postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This team feels hungry and ready work in the gym," Prior Lake coach Mike Dean said. "The big process for us is coming together as a team. If we are able to do that, I think we could find some success in the regular season and beyond."
The SSC has three ranked teams in the preseason poll by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association — No. 3 Lakeville North, No. 6 Eagan and No. 7 Burnsville.
Section 2AAAA didn't have a ranked squad, but that doesn't mean the competition won't be tough come playoff time. Chaska is the defending champion, and the field has some strong programs, including Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Shakopee, Chanhassen and Waconia.
Returning seniors for Prior Lake include Ava Huebener, Ella Joesting, Lexi Tuma and Kayla Ahlstrom, who was fourth on the team in kills last year with 121 and second in ace serves with 34.
Junior Elli Tufto was both third in kills (141) and blocks (43) for the Lakers last fall, while junior Greta Tompkins led in blocks with 50. Joesting led in set assists with 479, followed by junior Catalina Connell (176).
Sidney Burley returns to the back line. The sophomore led the team with 410 digs last year. Sophomores Dylan Raveling and Molly Holden and ninth-grader Ryah Cotton also figure into the varsity mix.
"We should have a lot of internal competition to get out on the court and any given night we will have strong options at multiple positions," Dean said. "It's early, so nothing is set in stone and I'm excited to see how it all plays out.
"I think ball control will be something that we see as an area of strength," Dean added. "Also, I think our offense will be a fairly balanced attack as we progress through the season. We have some dynamic kids in our gym and it should be fun to see how they grow."
Prior Lake will take on two section foes on the road — Chaska Aug. 31 and Minnetonka Sept. 5 — and play in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept 8-9, before opening conference season at home Sept. 13 versus Rosemount.
The regular season ends at home Oct. 17 in league play versus Eagan.
Section play starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct 26 with the title match set for Nov. 1.
The Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul. Wayzata is the defending champion.
The Lakers were the Class 3A state runner-up in 2015, finished fifth in 2016 and was third in 2017. Those are the only three state berths for Prior Lake program in its history.