The Prior Lake volleyball team is looking for a spike upward in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAAA.

The Lakers graduated seven seniors from last year's team that finished 11-18 overall, 4-5 in league play, losing in the first round of section play in four sets to Eden Prairie. Senior Liz Coleman, who led the team in kills and ace serves last year with 181 and 54 respectively, also transferred to Southwest Christian.

