Zella Lucas

Senior Zella Lucas won both the 50 and 100 freestyle in Prior Lake's South Suburban Conference dual win at Lakeville South Sept. 22.

 File photo

The Prior Lake girls swimming team kept its long South Suburban Conference win streak intact Sept. 22, and followed with a strong showing at the Maroon & Gold Invitational.

The No. 6-ranked Lakers finished fourth out of 12 teams at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center with 233 points. Top-ranked Minnetonka won the title (597), followed by Delano (261), ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, and No. 5 Lakeville North (234).

