Can the Prior Lake girls hockey team end its long streak of losing campaigns?
The Lakers have had 12th straight losing seasons, but there’s talent back for the team to end the skid. Prior Lake has its top-three goal scorers back from last winter in seniors Lula Swanson, Ava Guillemette and Brooke Holmes, and its No. 1 goalie in junior Olivia Hansen.
So far through three games, things are looking up for the Lakers. The team looks like it could be more of a factor in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AA with two road wins — 4-0 over Chaska/Chanhassen Nov. 12 and 6-0 at New Prague Nov. 15.
Prior Lake’s one loss was 3-2 at home to Shakopee in SSC play to open the season Nov. 10.
Shakopee, Chaska/Chanhassen and New Prague are also section foes. Prior Lake has lost in the first round of Section 2AA play the last four seasons, including 3-0 at Holy Family last year where Hansen finished with 55 saves.
Prior Lake has just four playoff wins since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2003-04 school year. The program’s last winning season was in 2009-10 when the team had 15 wins (15-9-2).
Second-ranked Minnetonka is the favorite in Section 2AA once again, while No. 9 Holy Family is also ranked and Eden Prairie always seems to be a contender. Bloomington Jefferson is also in the field.
Prior Lake finished 6-19-1 overall last year, including 4-14 in the SSC. The Lakers lost just six seniors from last season, so there’s some experience back.
Swanson led the team points last year with 30, as well as goals scored with 20. Guillemette finished with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists), while Holmes led in assists with 12, adding four goals.
Hansen finished last winter with a 3.49 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and two shutouts. She had 16 games of 30 or more saves and six games of 40-plus stops.
Meanwhile, in the win over New Prague, Hansen had 26 saves in the shutout. Prior Lake scored three goals in the second period to lead 4-0.
Junior Clara Gillen had a pair of goals in the win, while sophomore Gianna Neist had a goal and two assists. Swanson, senior Jaiden Zollman and junior Courtney Briggs also tallied for Prior Lake.
Ninth-grader Ava Anderson picked up a pair of assists, while Swanson, Guillemette and Holmes each had one.
Against Chaska/Chanhassen, Hansen recorded 17 saves for the shutout. Prior Lake led 2-0 after two periods and broke the game open with two more goals in the final frame.
Swanson had a pair of goals for the Lakers, while Briggs and Guillemette each had one. Holmes and Anderson each had an assist.
Prior Lake could easily be 3-0 with a better third period against Shakopee. Swanson and Neist scored in the second period to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead heading into the third.
But the Sabers scored three goals in the final frame, including their last two 42 seconds part with 4:50 left to play, to pull out the victory.
Hansen finished with 25 saves. Guillemette and Anderson each picked up an assist.
Prior Lake doesn’t have Minnetonka or Holy Family on its regular season schedule, but the Lakers do get Eden Prairie at home Dec. 20 and play at Jefferson Jan. 3. The rematch with Shakopee will be Jan. 7.
Section 2AA play starts Feb. 11 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Feb. 15 with the title game Feb. 17. Minnetonka is the defending champion.
The Class AA state tourney is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Minnetonka 5-4 in last year’s title game.