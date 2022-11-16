Can the Prior Lake girls hockey team end its long streak of losing campaigns?

The Lakers have had 12th straight losing seasons, but there’s talent back for the team to end the skid. Prior Lake has its top-three goal scorers back from last winter in seniors Lula Swanson, Ava Guillemette and Brooke Holmes, and its No. 1 goalie in junior Olivia Hansen.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

