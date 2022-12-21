Are the Prior Lake girls hockey team contenders in Section 2AA?
The Lakers are off to their best start in 16 years with an 8-4-1 record through 13 games, including a 4-3-1 mark in the South Suburban Conference.
Prior Lake opened the 2006-07 season with a 9-3-1 mark en route to a 13-win campaign. The program's last winning season was in 2009-10 when the team had 15 wins (15-9-2).
The Lakers are 3-1 against section teams so far, including a 6-2 home win over Eden Prairie Dec. 20. Senior Lula Swanson led the way with three goals and an assist.
It's the first-ever win for Prior Lake against Eden Prairie since the Lakers joined the top class in hockey at the start of the 2003-04 school year. The victory snapped a 12-game losing skid to the Eagles.
Prior Lake is also 0-6 against Eden Prairie in the playoffs.
Junior Olivia Hansen made 32 saves in the win, while senior Brooke Holmes had two goals and an assist.
The Lakers led 3-2 after two periods and broke the game open with three goals in the third period. Ninth grader Olivia Drumm also scored for Prior Lake, while senior Ava Guillemette and eighth grader Addi Heinicke both had two assists.
Sophomore Abby Grove, juniors Lana Disrud and Courtney Briggs and senior Jaiden Zollman each had one assist.
Prior Lake went into the Eden Prague off a pair conference wins — 2-0 versus Rosemount Dec. 17 and 4-3 in overtime at Eastview Dec. 15. The Lakers also earned a 1-1 tie versus Eagan in league action Dec. 10.
Against Rosemount, Hansen made 41 saves to get the shutout. Guillemette scored in the first period for the Lakers with Holmes assisting.
In the third period, Swanson scored with Holmes and Guillemette getting the assists.
In the win over Eastview, Guillemette tallied unassisted 1:56 into overtime to give the Lakers the win. She also had goals in the first and third periods.
Eastivew led 3-2 going into the final frame. Zollman also had a goal for the Lakers, along with two assists.
Junior Siena Kropp finished with two assists, while sophomore Sydney Kashmark and ninth grader Ava Anderson both had one.
Hansen finished with 29 saves. Senior Katie Larson got the start in goal for Prior Lake in the tie with Eagan, finishing with 30 saves.
Both of the game's goals came in the first period. Swanson scored for the Lakers with Holmes and Guillemette getting the assists.
Through 13 games, Guillemette was leading Prior Lake in points with 23 (8 goals, 15 assists), followed by Swanson (15 goals, 5 assists), Holmes (5 goals, 11 assists) and Zollman (2 goals, 4 assists).
Section 2AA play starts Feb. 11 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Feb. 15 with the title game Feb. 17. Minnetonka is the defending champion.
The Skippers and Holy Family are two teams ranked in Section 2AA at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively.
Other teams in the field include Shakopee, Bloomington Jefferson, New Prague and Chaska/Chanhassen. The Lakers have wins over Chaska/Chanhassen and New Prague and a loss to Shakopee.
This year's Class AA state tourney will be Feb. 23-25 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Minnetonka 5-4 in last year's title game.