Olivia Hansen

Junior Olivia Hansen made 32 saves in Prior Lake's 6-2 home win over Eden Prairie in a battle of Section 2AA foes Dec. 20.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

Are the Prior Lake girls hockey team contenders in Section 2AA?

The Lakers are off to their best start in 16 years with an 8-4-1 record through 13 games, including a 4-3-1 mark in the South Suburban Conference.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

