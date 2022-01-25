The Prior Lake wrestling team had a tough time finding wins in the Bluejacket Duals in Cambridge Jan. 22.
The Lakers lost four of five duals with their one victory over Sartell (42-35). The losses came against Cambridge-Isant (48-24), No. 12-ranked Forest Lake (54-23), Mounds View (42-32) and St. Cloud Tech (43-30).
The Lakers (7-7 overall, 5-2 in the South Suburban Conference) are trying to get ready for the Section 2AAA team tournament, which Prior Lake will be the host of Feb. 18.
The individual section tourney is set for Feb. 25-26 at Eastview.
Ninth-ranked Apple Valley is the only ranked team in the Section 2AAA field and the Lakers will face the Eagles in an SSC dual at home Feb. 3.
Farmington is also a top contender. The Tigers beat the Lakers 40-24 in SSC action Jan. 8.
Other teams in the section include Eastview, Rosemount, Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Burnsville.
The Lakers won five straight Section 2AAA titles from 2011 to 2015. Apple Valley won in both 2016 and 2017, while Shakopee has won the last four (2018 to 2021).
However, the No. 4-ranked Sabers were moved to Section 6AAA when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring.
The Sabers also lead the SSC with a 6-0 record, and have won 55 straight league duals dating back to the 2015-16 school year.
Meanwhile, in Prior Lake's one victory in Cambridge, it seven of its wins were by fall. They came from sophomore Finn Bloomquist at 113 pounds, junior Ben Brennan at 120, junior Carlos Esparza Talamentes at 132, junior Victor Safanov at 152, senior Ryan Horejsi at 170, senior Cole Edwards at 182 and junior Martin Owusu at heavyweight.
In the loss to the host Bluejackets, wins from Prior Lake came from Brennan at 113 (10-5), junior Alan Koehler at 120 (fall), sophomore Jaxon Mikolyzk at 132 (10-6), Edwards at 170 (5-0), Horejsi at 182 (5-1) and Owusu at heavyweight (fall)
Against Forest Lake, Brennan, Edwards and Owusu had wins by pin for Prior Lake at 113, 170 and heavyweight, respectively. Koehler won by technical fall at 126 (18-3).
The Lakers had three wins by fall against Mounds View — Brennan at 113, Koehler at 120 and ninth-grader Brock Zurn at 220. Sophomore Ethan Andryski won 3-1 at 126 for Prior Lake, while Edwards won by technical fall (17-2) at 170 and Owusu by forfeit at heavyweight.
Wins for Prior Lake against St. Cloud Tech came from Brennan at 106 (fall), Bloomquist at 120 (forfeit), Koehler at 126 (technical fall), senior Carter Breggren at 145 (8-6), Edwards at 182 (17-4) and Owusu at heavyweight (fall).
In the latest Class 3A state rankings by The Guillotine, the Lakers have two wrestlers ranked. Koehler is No. 1 at 120 pounds and Edwards is No. 2 at 170.
Koehler won the state title at 106 pounds last year.
Apple Valley has five ranked wrestlers, while Farmington has three.
The Class 3A state tournament is scheduled for March 3-5 at its annual site, the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.