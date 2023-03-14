Laker Girls

Eighth grader Jazlyn Benitez (right) and sophomore Angelica Benitez took first and second, respectively for Prior Lake in their respective weight classes at the Minnesota State Weightlifting Championships in Cannon Falls March 11.

The Prior Lake weightlifting team lifted up two state titles in Cannon Falls March 11.

Junior Jovian Tupy and eighth-grader Jazlyn Benitez claimed crowns for the Lakers at the Minnesota State Weightlifting Championships, while sophomore Angelica Benitez took second in her respective weight class.

