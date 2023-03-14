The Prior Lake weightlifting team lifted up two state titles in Cannon Falls March 11.
Junior Jovian Tupy and eighth-grader Jazlyn Benitez claimed crowns for the Lakers at the Minnesota State Weightlifting Championships, while sophomore Angelica Benitez took second in her respective weight class.
The season starts in December, and there are eight competitions for athletes to qualify for state.
Jazlyn Benitez competed in the girls' junior varsity 40-kilogram division (88 pounds). She lifted 66 pounds in the snatch and 86 pounds in the clean jerk, both state records for her division.
The snatch requires the athlete to lift the barbell from the ground to overhead in one continuous motion. In the clean and jerk, the lifter moves the barbell from the floor to a racked position across the deltoids, and then raises the barbell to a stationary position above the head.
Jazlyn qualified for the National Youth Championships in June in Colorado Springs. Prior Lake coach Scott Fjelsted said her athletic ability, combined with her discipline and coachability, are what make Jazlyn such a great competitor.
"To achieve this while only training part time while being on the cheer team is truly extraordinary," Fjelstad said.
Meanwhile, Tupy competed in the boys' varsity 190-plus-kilogram division (over 240 pounds). He finished a personal-best 253 pounds in the snatch.
In the clean and jerk, Tupy tied his personal best, lifting 295 pounds in his third attempt.
“Jovian is very unassuming, but when he touches the barbell he transforms into an animal — a great attribute to have on top of being strong as a bull," Fjelsted said.
Tupy will also compete in the National Junior Championships in June.
For Angelica Benitez, she competed in the girls' junior varsity 49-kilogram class (108 pounds). She lifted a personal best 86 pounds in the snatch and had a lift of 97 pounds in the clean and jerk, which was her personal best by 13 pounds.
"Angelica has got that fire and determination combined with great ability,” Fjelstad said. "I was proud of her effort, especially to try a weight way heavier than she ever had and come so close. She trained for weightlifting, while also being on the wrestling team up to a few short weeks ago, which makes her accomplishment all the more special."