The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team has some holes to fill if it wants to capture a third straight state title.
Gone from last year's 18-1 squad are total of 157 goals, including 78 from Payton Bloedow, who was named Ms. Lacrosse last season, the first-ever Laker to earn that distinction.
Bloedow’s junior year was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making her school-record 209 career goals that much more impressive. She was one of seven seniors for Prior Lake last year, but nobody in the South Suburban Conference and in the state is going to feel sorry for the Lakers.
Prior Lake has won 44 straight conference games dating back to the 2016 season and has a 52-1 conference mark since 2015. The program has amassed an incredible 100-11 overall record since 2015, including winning five of the last six Section 6 titles.
The Lakers won their first state title in 2019, was third in 2017, fourth in 2016 and fifth in 2015.
"Every player in this program has a role, no matter how big or small," Prior Lake coach Heather Pierson said. "Everyone's role is important. Our hope is for athletes to recognize their role within the program and perform at their best.
"Our goal is of course back-to-back-to-back state championships," Pierson added. "We recognize we are not 2019's team or 2021's team, but this team has the mindset it is going to take to get to the top. As long as we are playing at our best, we have everything to be proud about."
There's plenty of talent back for the Lakers to chase a third straight state title. Senior Ava Schiltz scored 33 goals and added 10 assists last year, while junior Nina Winter had 33 goals and 28 assists.
Seniors Lindsey Grove and Jayne Bernick and juniors Rachel Ward and Megan Sporney can also find the back of the net. Bernick scored 20 goals and had nine assists last year, while Ward had 18 goals and 12 assists.
Grove and Sporney also scored 18 goals, while adding nine and five assists, respectively.
Senior Josie Wilhelm returns to the midfield for Prior Lake, while seniors Gretchen McCann and Kendra Knutson and junior Hannah Haghighi are back to anchor the defense.
Ninth-grader Olivia Doyen returns in goal. She had a strong first season for the Lakers last spring, facing 160 shots and recording a .500 save percentage.
Others expected to contribute to the varsity include ninth-graders Madeline Sazama and Talia Baldzicki, sophomores Kayleigh Sandell, Sadie Chappuis
"We come into this season with other programs doubting what we are capable of," Pierson said. "This team is not only committed to what it is going to take to be back on top again, but they are committed to each other. The reason for our theme this year: 'We Believe!.'
"We believe in ourselves, each other and if we all performed at our very best this season we know what we are capable of," Pierson added. "The leadership on this squad is so evident and they are selfless in how they practice already."
Prior Lake opens the SSC season April 21 at Lakeville North.
The Lakers have Blake and Eden Prairie on their schedule. They get the Bears on the road April 30 and are home to the Eagles May 21.
Blake and Eden Prairie won the first 11 state titles since the inception of girls lacrosse as a sanctioned Minnesota State High School League sport in 2007. Apple Valley broke that string in 2018 when it beat Prior Lake in the Section 6 final and then beat Eden Prairie in state final.
Prior Lake's first state title was a 17-10 win over Eden Prairie. The Lakers beat Lakeville South 15-7 in last year's final.
This year's 10-team Section 6 tourney starts May 31 with the first round, followed by the quarterfinals June 2, the semifinals June 7 and the title game June 9. The higher seed is at home in all four rounds.
Prior Lake beat Edina 11-6 in the section final last year.
This year’s state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.