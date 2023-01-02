Ethan Kosin

Sophomore Ethan Kosin took first in the 100 freestyle for Prior Lake at the Up North Invitational Dec. 27 in Grand Rapids.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys swimming team made a few splashes at the Up North Invitational Dec. 27 in Grand Rapids.

Sophomore Ethan Kosin led the Lakers, winning the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.39 and taking second in the 200 freestyle (1:49.78). Kosin was also part two freestyle relays that were runner-up.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

