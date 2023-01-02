The Prior Lake boys swimming team made a few splashes at the Up North Invitational Dec. 27 in Grand Rapids.
Sophomore Ethan Kosin led the Lakers, winning the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.39 and taking second in the 200 freestyle (1:49.78). Kosin was also part two freestyle relays that were runner-up.
Senior Blake Wallen also ended up second in diving for Prior Lake with 384.55 points.
In the team standings, the Lakers ended up third with 325 points. Two Lake Conference schools were ahead of Prior Lake with Minnetonka winning the crown (580) and Wayzata taking second (408).
Chaska/Chanhassen ended up fourth (292), followed by Duluth East (260), Hibbing (138), Rock Ridge (106), Mesabi East (101), Grand Rapids (78) and Burnsville (37).
Kosin, junior Victor Trinh, senior Blake Viger and ninth grader Braxton Helmers teamed to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.80) dor the Lakers, as did Kosin, Trinh, sophomore Griffin Leining and junior Kaiden Cheung in the 400 freestyle relay (3:19.94).
Prior Lake's 200 medley team of Cheung, Leining, Viger and junior Michael Bremer took sixth (1:48.91).
Cheung ended up fifth in the 100 backstroke stroke (57.22) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (22.94). Leining was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:10.83), followed by sophomore Reese Haycraft in sixth (2:11.90) and ninth grader Owen Beaudette in seventh (2:12.94).
Helmers ended up seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:55.85) and eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:18.71). Trinh was ninth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 butterfly (59.38).
Sophomore Maddox Mork was ninth in diving (275.95).
Prior Lake went into the invite off a 93-80 win at Farmington Dec. 20 to improve to 3-0 in South Suburban Conference duals. The Lakers took first in all 12 events.
Kosin, Cheung and senior Owen Dwyer each won two individual events for the Lakers.
Cheung was tops in the 200 freestyle (1:48.68) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.83). Kosin claimed the 200 individual medley (2:01.60) and the 500 freestyle (4:54.48), while Dwyer won the 100 freestyle (49.71) and the 100 backstroke (56.48).
Senior Jackson Stout was first in the 50 freestyle (23.73), as was Leining in the 100 butterfly (56.69) and Wallen in diving (178.55).
Kosin, Beaudette, Dwyer and Trinh teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:40.22). Cheung, Stout, Haycraft and Beaudette were tops in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.26), as were Kosin, Dwyer, Trinh and Cheung in the 400 freestyle relay (3:27.33).
Prior Lake finished 8-1 in SSC duals last year with its one loss to Lakeville South. The Lakers will face the Cougars in a road dual Feb. 3, before ending the conference season Feb. 7 at home versus Apple Valley.
This year’s Section 2AA competition will be Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The prelims are first first, followed by diving and the finals.
Minnetonka is the defending champion. The Lakers were fourth at sections last year. Eden Prairie, Chaska/Chanhassen, Waconia, Shakopee, Bloomington Jefferson and Burnsville are also in the field.
The Class AA state meet is set for March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.